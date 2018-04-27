Michael Brown’s mom considering a run for Ferguson city council

lezley mcspadden

No doubt this would create an even tighter bond between city residents and police…

From STL Today: Lezley McSpadden says she is considering a run for a City Council seat in Ferguson, the city where her son Michael Brown was fatally shot by a police officer.

McSpadden was among four people who took part in a panel discussion about issues raised by Brown’s death on Monday night at Harvard University.

She was prompted to mention her potential candidacy by Benjamin Crump, another panelist who is an attorney for the family. Crump urged McSpadden to discuss what she was considering.

“What I’m contemplating is running for City Council of Ferguson,” she said, drawing applause and a call of “Run, Lezley, Run” from the audience of several dozen.

“There are several people back home that are willing to help me get that going and make sure that I’m treated right,” McSpadden said.

Crump chimed in with encouragement. “What a legacy that would be — elected to the City Council and supervising the same police department that killed Michael Brown,” he said.

DCG

2 responses to “Michael Brown’s mom considering a run for Ferguson city council

  1. Stovepipe | April 27, 2018 at 4:55 am | Reply

    I wonder what her true qualifications are? That she an expert at filling out Social Service Applications…and how to turn Food Stamps into cash!!!

  2. Dr. Eowyn | April 27, 2018 at 5:21 am | Reply

    Meanwhile — SURPRISE! — aggravated assaults and robberies are up in Ferguson since Michael Brown. Officer fatigue and stress from months of Ferguson protests may be emboldening criminals and contributing to an uptick in crime, police officials and a criminologist say.

    http://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/crime-up-after-ferguson-and-more-police-needed-top-st/article_04d9f99f-9a9a-51be-a231-1707a57b50d6.html

