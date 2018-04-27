Gun control, Chiraq style: IG report says Chicago Police not reporting mentally ill gun owners

How about politicians and law enforcement actually ENFORCE current laws instead of demanding more “gun control” laws?
From MyFoxChicago: Chicago’s inspector general says police are failing on a requirement to tell the state when people are mentally unfit to carry a gun.
Inspector General Joe Ferguson said in a report released Wednesday that the state Firearm Owners Identification Card Act requires the Chicago Police Department to notify Illinois State Police within 24 hours of determining a person poses “a clear and present danger.” The ISP can revoke a permit to carry if the holder has been admitted to a mental health facility within five years.
The report says Chicago police reported only one of 37 incidents over 3 1/2 years when officers confiscated a gun from a person whom they had taken to a mental health facility.
Ferguson recommended Chicago police undergo more training on reporting requirements. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the department has adopted the recommendations.
More from the report:
“The subset of 37 incidents identified by OIG does not represent the universe of all possible situations (nor can OIG calculate the total number of situations) in which CPD members interacted with an individual posing a clear and present danger. However, given the Act’s sweeping definition of “clear and present danger” (including physical and/or verbal behavior, whether suicidal or directed at another, and with no requirement that a weapon of any kind be involved) and complete lack of exceptions to law enforcement “clear and present danger” reporting requirements, OIG holds that the number of “clear and present danger” situations likely far exceeds the two reported incidents.
As a result of CPD’s noncompliance with the Act, individuals who should not be entitled to possess a firearm under federal or state law continue to exercise that legal right due to CPD’s inaction. Furthermore, without CPD reports of clear and present danger to ISP following the recovery and subsequent inventorying of a firearm, CPD may be returning firearms to individuals whose FOID Cards ISP would otherwise have revoked. In a time of tragically high gun violence in Chicago, and as part of a comprehensive crime strategy, full compliance with the Act’s reporting requirement provides CPD a key mechanism by which to prevent unnecessary gun violence and keep firearms away from those who are not legally entitled to their possession. Given the nature of its officers’ duties, specifically their interaction and engagement with individuals in active crisis and/or hostile situations, CPD holds the unique and essential position in the scheme of preventative gun violence as the assessor of clear and present danger and prompt for investigations by ISP into whether an individual should be entitled to possess a firearm. Anything less than full compliance with the Act’s law enforcement reporting requirement creates cracks through which individuals, likely to harm themselves or others with firearms, may fall.”
Read the whole report here.
DCG
I am sure Chicago was getting some federal gold to turn a bling eye to crime and the criminals. This is EXACTLY why the shooting in Parkland happened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s an interesting point. You’re right about them discovering Sheriff Israel’s deal with the schools not to report crime. I’m not sure it is “why” it happened. I think it was a drill and it was planned.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What scares me the most is who deems these people unfit to carry or if they have a permit who says they must be revoked unless a person admits them selves to the hospital, how are they going to know? And are they going to be targeting gun owners, given the police there do not what the population to be able to carry. This would be a way to confiscate fire arms under this guide line and this type of bill would allow them to use the law to legally take them from people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is why it must be left alone. Risk is a price we pay for freedom. With or without freedom its a scary world out there. I’m perfectly OK with taking that risk.
LikeLiked by 3 people
According to Wiki, FOID cards revoked if been admitted to mental hospital within last five years or adjudicated as unfit by a court. More: “…if a qualified medical examiner, law enforcement official, or school administrator determines that a gun owner’s mental state makes them “a clear and present danger” to themselves or to others, they must report this to the Illinois State Police (ISP) within 24 hours. The ISP may then revoke the person’s Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, making them ineligible to legally possess firearms.”
Slippery slope indeed when some one else can determine another’s mental fitness.
Whatever the case, I wanted to demonstrate that LE isn’t even following current laws (as happens everywhere) yet scream for more gun control laws. Shocker, not.
LikeLike
Sorry but anyone that choses to live in Chicago is mentally ill. No one in Chicago should have a gun, knife or a set of keys. Forget set. One key may be too dangerous. As for law enforcement, since when has anyone enforced law in Chicago. Oh yeah parking officers will ticket your car. They have to get legal revenue somewhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person