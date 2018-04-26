Thursday Funny: Getting out of the Lamborghini

Posted on April 26, 2018 by | 13 Comments

Why fat men shouldn’t drive sports cars:

H/t John Molloy

~Eowyn

13 responses to “Thursday Funny: Getting out of the Lamborghini

  1. Crackerbaby | April 26, 2018 at 3:35 am | Reply

    Yes! THAT completes the picture of total coolness…..

    “Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell

  2. bzerob | April 26, 2018 at 3:37 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on Voices From The Garage and commented:

    This is priceless!

  3. Stovepipe | April 26, 2018 at 4:21 am | Reply

    Both car and driver seem very impractical, of course, I think he’d struggle just as much going high, they could do the same type of video with him and a pick up truck!!! Ha Ha!!!

  4. Cabin 1954 | April 26, 2018 at 4:38 am | Reply

    This is funny. Lamborghini = a hunk of junk and over priced at that.

  5. Christian Zionist | April 26, 2018 at 4:39 am | Reply

    Shoulda bought a dump truck dummy

  6. txfella | April 26, 2018 at 5:25 am | Reply

    Yeah, that’s suave and debonair…..

  7. filia.aurea | April 26, 2018 at 5:26 am | Reply

    What a sight…this moron would benefit more from a five mile walk than a parking lot of Lamborghinis that he can’t fit his fat a&$e in.

  8. Linda Sorci | April 26, 2018 at 5:42 am | Reply

    . . . and let’s not overlook the pink sneakers lol

  9. Brian Heinz | April 26, 2018 at 6:06 am | Reply

    That was a good laugh Doc thank you.

  10. MyBrainHurts | April 26, 2018 at 6:45 am | Reply

    Me, trying to get out of my Miata, after recently having hip replacement surgery.

  11. kommonsentsjane | April 26, 2018 at 8:10 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Thursday’s funny.

    kommonsentsjane

  12. JohnK625 | April 26, 2018 at 8:52 am | Reply

    Here’s another one – even better –

