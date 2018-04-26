Second Broward County Sheriff’s deputy dead, at 53

On April 9, 2018, I re-blogged Dr. James Tracy’s post on the sudden and untimely death, at age 42, of Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Fitzsimons, who had questioned the Parkland school shooting’s gun control agenda.

Now comes an announcement of another Broward County deputy death — that of 53-year-old Marshall Peterson. Yesterday, the Broward Sheriff tweeted this:

The reaction to the tweet is one of skepticism:

“I don’t see this on the news. Why not?” “What’s really going on in Broward County? We need answers!” “How strange? Did the Clintons move to Broward County? #ROFL these murder coincidences usually follow them around.” “2nd deputy to die in his home. PEOPLE PLEASE WAKE THE F UP” “Musta been pro-2A.” “What did he know?” “Are these all the cops that know the truth about recent shootings?”

I scoured the web but was unable to find more information on Peterson’s death:

No obituary, probably because the death occurred only yesterday.

No Facebook account

No Twitter account

The only likely “Marshall Peterson” on LinkedIn has a bare-bones profile identifying him only as “Law Enforcement at Private, Miami, Florida”.

TruthFinder says he’s single; lives with his 79-year-old mother in a 3-bed 3-bath home in Hollywood/Pembroke Pines, Florida, which is owned by the mother.

Please help me find more information on Deputy Marshall Peterson. I’ll update this post when I have more information.

H/t FOTM‘s Maryaha

~Eowyn