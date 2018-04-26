Second Broward County Sheriff’s deputy dead, at 53

Posted on April 26, 2018 by | 22 Comments

On April 9, 2018, I re-blogged Dr. James Tracy’s post on the sudden and untimely death, at age 42, of Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Fitzsimons, who had questioned the Parkland school shooting’s gun control agenda.

Now comes an announcement of another Broward County deputy death — that of 53-year-old Marshall Peterson. Yesterday, the Broward Sheriff tweeted this:

The reaction to the tweet is one of skepticism:

“I don’t see this on the news. Why not?”

“What’s really going on in Broward County? We need answers!”

“How strange? Did the Clintons move to Broward County? #ROFL these murder coincidences usually follow them around.”

“2nd deputy to die in his home. PEOPLE PLEASE WAKE THE F UP”

“Musta been pro-2A.”

“What did he know?”

“Are these all the cops that know the truth about recent shootings?”

I scoured the web but was unable to find more information on Peterson’s death:

  • No obituary, probably because the death occurred only yesterday.
  • No Facebook account
  • No Twitter account
  • The only likely “Marshall Peterson” on LinkedIn has a bare-bones profile identifying him only as “Law Enforcement at Private, Miami, Florida”.

TruthFinder says he’s single; lives with his 79-year-old mother in a 3-bed 3-bath home in Hollywood/Pembroke Pines, Florida, which is owned by the mother.

Please help me find more information on Deputy Marshall Peterson. I’ll update this post when I have more information.

H/t FOTM‘s Maryaha

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in 2018 Florida Parkland School shooting, conspiracy, gun control, United States and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

22 responses to “Second Broward County Sheriff’s deputy dead, at 53

  1. Christian Zionist | April 26, 2018 at 4:55 am | Reply

    Whoa…what is it with the deaths? They didn’t go along with the schemes and plans? And what did he die of?

    Liked by 2 people

    • Dr. Eowyn | April 26, 2018 at 4:58 am | Reply

      “And what did he die of?”

      Broward Sheriff didn’t say, other than that he died in his residence. Nor can I find cause of death on the net.

      Liked by 3 people

    • WarOfTruth | April 26, 2018 at 6:38 am | Reply

      Don’t you think they’ll conclude “Natural Causes,” and get him in the ground as quickly as possible? Don’t expect an autopsy either, of course. Who knows, though? Maybe it was natural causes. The first officer’s death still seems suspicious, though, so I may be more inclined to suspect this one as well.

      Liked by 1 person

  2. Stovepipe | April 26, 2018 at 4:58 am | Reply

    Very strange indeed, just the fact that there’s no fanfare is suspect. He’s a LEO, should be more coverage, American Flag Ceremony, at least 100’s if not thousands of fellow LEO’s at a Memorial Svc. Even if death was not in the line of Duty, it’s a Brotherhood. We should stay on this one, because now there’s a pattern forming.

    Liked by 4 people

  3. filia.aurea | April 26, 2018 at 4:58 am | Reply

    If we had a DOJ or FBI that was doing its job, instead of granting Broward $1MILLION FOR INCOMPETENCE and covering up Rotten Clinton’s crimes, there would be a large team on the ground investigating these deaths. Mr. Sessions DO YOUR JOB!!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

  4. Rumplestiltskin | April 26, 2018 at 5:31 am | Reply

    We can’t help but question the reality of what they say, because it appears we have a Ninja Assassin among us doing the bidding of the deep state / shadow government, making sure that the truth does not see the light of day.

    Liked by 2 people

  5. Anonymous | April 26, 2018 at 5:46 am | Reply

    Another Broward County deputy just found dead in his home for some reason… where are all those Democrat “associates” who’re around when “funny” things happen?

    Liked by 2 people

  6. Linda Sorci | April 26, 2018 at 5:50 am | Reply

    To all law enforcement personnel: Please wake up! What makes you think you’re immune to the schemes of the evil ones? Do you not realize you also have a number? You will not be allowed to outlive your usefulness. Once they brainwash you into turning on ‘we the people’, you’ll be next! Look a little deeper. Think outside the box. Wake up! We aren’t your enemy. Those you work for are your enemy.

    Liked by 3 people

  7. Tony Mead | April 26, 2018 at 6:29 am | Reply

    Another good video from Miss Crenshaw who has been looking into Parkland and made some excellent videos !

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Captn.Jack | April 26, 2018 at 6:37 am | Reply

    If you deputies know the truth, you need to go public.Protect yourself,get on Alex Jones,Tucker Carlson,and as many talk shows,local and national,as you can and out these commies. If they even think you might out them, even though you don’t plan to, you will die anyway.

    Liked by 1 person

  9. kommonsentsjane | April 26, 2018 at 7:37 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    For your information.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 1 person

  10. Michael J. Garrison | April 26, 2018 at 7:57 am | Reply

    Expect more of these assassinations, as the “good-one’s” try to take the trash out of their departments.
    Those that are evil far out-number the good ones.
    ALL of the Masonic Lodges (and all other Lodges) of Russia are in full-panic-mode, as well they should be.
    If I did what they do….I’d be terrified, too.

    Like

  11. the postman | April 26, 2018 at 8:03 am | Reply

    Playing devil’s advocate here… Why is this unexpected in a Sheriff’s office that has almost 6,000 employees, roughly half of which are deputies? Was this deputy somehow more closely related to the shooting or to the other deputy that died?

    Liked by 1 person

    • Dr. Eowyn | April 26, 2018 at 9:41 am | Reply

      You are wrong. Re-read my post. It says Jason Fitzsimons was dead at 42, and Marshall Peterson was dead at 53.

      From my post:

      “…the sudden and untimely death, at age 42, of Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Fitzsimons, who had questioned the Parkland school shooting’s gun control agenda. Now comes an announcement of another Broward County deputy death — that of 53-year-old Marshall Peterson.”

      Like

  14. Pingback: NEWS: 3 Witnesses Dead; 2 From Parkland School Shooting & 1 From Exposing Clinton Foundation, 12 Ft Transformer Morphs Into A Car, Apostates Hold “Beyoncé Mass”, Hundreds Of Migrants Entering California, Homeless People All Missing In Ca

  15. lophatt | April 26, 2018 at 9:58 am | Reply

    It is not normal to not state the cause of death, at least in general terms. “He died after a prolonged illness” or “he was recently diagnosed with….”. Here, nothing.

    The article from the other thread last night had interesting comments. This is what we’ve moved to with the institution of the NWO. Information is rationed at their discretion.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s