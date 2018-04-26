Second Broward County Sheriff’s deputy dead, at 53

On April 9, 2018, I re-blogged Dr. James Tracy’s post on the sudden and untimely death, at age 42, of Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Fitzsimons, who had questioned the Parkland school shooting’s gun control agenda.
Now comes an announcement of another Broward County deputy death — that of 53-year-old Marshall Peterson. Yesterday, the Broward Sheriff tweeted this:
The reaction to the tweet is one of skepticism:
“I don’t see this on the news. Why not?”
“What’s really going on in Broward County? We need answers!”
“How strange? Did the Clintons move to Broward County? #ROFL these murder coincidences usually follow them around.”
“2nd deputy to die in his home. PEOPLE PLEASE WAKE THE F UP”
“Musta been pro-2A.”
“What did he know?”
“Are these all the cops that know the truth about recent shootings?”
I scoured the web but was unable to find more information on Peterson’s death:
- No obituary, probably because the death occurred only yesterday.
- No Facebook account
- No Twitter account
- The only likely “Marshall Peterson” on LinkedIn has a bare-bones profile identifying him only as “Law Enforcement at Private, Miami, Florida”.
TruthFinder says he’s single; lives with his 79-year-old mother in a 3-bed 3-bath home in Hollywood/Pembroke Pines, Florida, which is owned by the mother.
Please help me find more information on Deputy Marshall Peterson. I’ll update this post when I have more information.
H/t FOTM‘s Maryaha
~Eowyn
Whoa…what is it with the deaths? They didn’t go along with the schemes and plans? And what did he die of?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“And what did he die of?”
Broward Sheriff didn’t say, other than that he died in his residence. Nor can I find cause of death on the net.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t you think they’ll conclude “Natural Causes,” and get him in the ground as quickly as possible? Don’t expect an autopsy either, of course. Who knows, though? Maybe it was natural causes. The first officer’s death still seems suspicious, though, so I may be more inclined to suspect this one as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very strange indeed, just the fact that there’s no fanfare is suspect. He’s a LEO, should be more coverage, American Flag Ceremony, at least 100’s if not thousands of fellow LEO’s at a Memorial Svc. Even if death was not in the line of Duty, it’s a Brotherhood. We should stay on this one, because now there’s a pattern forming.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s a Law Enforcement Officer, I presume LEO means. Yes, it’s very suspicious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we had a DOJ or FBI that was doing its job, instead of granting Broward $1MILLION FOR INCOMPETENCE and covering up Rotten Clinton’s crimes, there would be a large team on the ground investigating these deaths. Mr. Sessions DO YOUR JOB!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We can’t help but question the reality of what they say, because it appears we have a Ninja Assassin among us doing the bidding of the deep state / shadow government, making sure that the truth does not see the light of day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another Broward County deputy just found dead in his home for some reason… where are all those Democrat “associates” who’re around when “funny” things happen?
LikeLiked by 2 people
To all law enforcement personnel: Please wake up! What makes you think you’re immune to the schemes of the evil ones? Do you not realize you also have a number? You will not be allowed to outlive your usefulness. Once they brainwash you into turning on ‘we the people’, you’ll be next! Look a little deeper. Think outside the box. Wake up! We aren’t your enemy. Those you work for are your enemy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another good video from Miss Crenshaw who has been looking into Parkland and made some excellent videos !
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you deputies know the truth, you need to go public.Protect yourself,get on Alex Jones,Tucker Carlson,and as many talk shows,local and national,as you can and out these commies. If they even think you might out them, even though you don’t plan to, you will die anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
For your information.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 1 person
Expect more of these assassinations, as the “good-one’s” try to take the trash out of their departments.
Those that are evil far out-number the good ones.
ALL of the Masonic Lodges (and all other Lodges) of Russia are in full-panic-mode, as well they should be.
If I did what they do….I’d be terrified, too.
LikeLike
Playing devil’s advocate here… Why is this unexpected in a Sheriff’s office that has almost 6,000 employees, roughly half of which are deputies? Was this deputy somehow more closely related to the shooting or to the other deputy that died?
LikeLiked by 1 person
2 deputies dead, both not elderly, within a month — not from on-the-job violence, but in their homes. What’s the statistical probability of that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like a Sandy Hook 2.0.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Something stinks…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Broward Co. deputies – Old but interesting: https://www.local10.com/fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting/bso-deputy-arrested-months-after-allegedly-leaking-video-of-fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are all wrong, get the intormation correct. https://obittree.com/obituary/us/florida/pompano-beach/eden-funeral-services-llc/jason-fitzsimons/3465352/
He is 42 not 53
LikeLike
You are wrong. Re-read my post. It says Jason Fitzsimons was dead at 42, and Marshall Peterson was dead at 53.
From my post:
“…the sudden and untimely death, at age 42, of Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Fitzsimons, who had questioned the Parkland school shooting’s gun control agenda. Now comes an announcement of another Broward County deputy death — that of 53-year-old Marshall Peterson.”
LikeLike
Pingback: NEWS: 3 Witnesses Dead; 2 From Parkland School Shooting & 1 From Exposing Clinton Foundation, 12 Ft Transformer Morphs Into A Car, Apostates Hold “Beyoncé Mass”, Hundreds Of Migrants Entering California, Homeless People All Missing In Ca
It is not normal to not state the cause of death, at least in general terms. “He died after a prolonged illness” or “he was recently diagnosed with….”. Here, nothing.
The article from the other thread last night had interesting comments. This is what we’ve moved to with the institution of the NWO. Information is rationed at their discretion.
LikeLiked by 1 person