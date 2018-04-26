Middle school student in Nevada sues school district after being punished for wearing pro-2A t-shirt

Hit ‘em where is hurt$.
From USA Today: An eighth-grade student is suing a school district in Nevada after he was told to cover his pro-gun T-shirt because it was in violation of the district’s dress code.
The federal lawsuit, filed Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court in Reno, alleges that the Washoe County School District’s dress code, which prohibits depictions of “anything that promotes weapons,” is a violation of the student’s First Amendment rights.
“This lawsuit challenges, at its core, the school district’s policy which we believe is unconstitutionally overbroad and violates the First Amendment on its face,” said Brandon Combs, president of the Firearms Policy Coalition.
The student, who attends Depoali Middle School, is identified in the lawsuit only by his initials, “G.M.,” but a press release from the Firearms Policy Coalition identifies his mother as local police dispatcher Audrey Guardanapo and his father as former law enforcement officer and U.S. Marine veteran Shaun Guardanapo.
The students was disciplined twice for wearing pro-gun clothing, according to the lawsuit.
He was first disciplined on Nov. 20 for wearing a shirt from a local gun store, Sparks Black Rifle. That shirt depicted the store’s logo, which according to the suit uses the silhouettes of a rifle and handgun.
He was again disciplined on March 12 for wearing a shirt promoting the Firearms Policy Coalition. That shirt features the words “Don’t Tread On Me” and a coiled snake. It also includes references to the Second Amendment and other “constitutional themes.”
The second shirt did not depict an image of a firearm.
The lawsuit was filed by the student through his parents and is backed by the Firearms Policy Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition, two non-profit groups aimed at protecting the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.
“The shirt did not promote or advocate illegal activity; it contained no violent or offensive imagery; nothing on it was obscene, vulgar or profane. … And yet (the student) was prevented from wearing his shirt based on school officials’ disagreement with the message they believe it conveyed,” the lawsuit states.
Just days before filing the lawsuit, the coalition launched a website and accompanying guide aimed at helping students who identify as pro-gun use speech and their First Amendment rights to counteract this year’s nationally organized student walkouts calling for stricter gun control legislation.
According to the lawsuit, the student’s teacher instructed him to cover the shirt. The student told the teacher that he could express himself through how he dressed, to which the teacher replied that he could have his “Second Amendment rights when he turns eighteen,” according to the lawsuit.
He was then threatened with further discipline if he wore the clothing again.
“At the end of the day, that’s all it takes to constitute a First Amendment violation,” Combs said.
The gun dealer should offer free “promotional” T shirts, lemonade and cookies to all schoolchildren along with discounts to all parents of those schoolchildren by holding a First and Second amendment party.
Excellent!
How about “Pro 1A” and “Tread on Marx.”
Very good article about time if they push we must push back do not let them tell the story one sided. We have to stand up to this or all is lost in a few generations the truth must be told. Thanks for this DCG it needs to be on the front page of every news paper and on local news stations but we know that will never happen. Those who control the money control the media and push their propaganda onto the masses every day on the stupid boob tube.
Need more, many more like this. Need a “walk in” where all pro-gun students accross the nation go to school, on the same day, wearing these shirts. Need a class action suit, iron fisted, to stop the libtards and leftists from destroying this country, and show them that we the people will not surrender our inalienable rights.
So now, “Constitutional themes” are deemed “subversive”? The New World Odor is fully in charge now. No “Constitution” for cattle, nosiree Bob. “Your rights are belong to us”.
Those “extremists” had a revolution, you know.
Be careful what you ask for because it could turn around and bite you.
We do need to bring Suit against these UnAmerican, eric holder Mandated Reporters, but, we need to start holding individuals criminally accountable instead. Every Law Suit brought against a Municipality winds up being paid by the Taxpayers. I’m sure they don’t have Insurance coverage for violating the Constitution, no Insurance Company would ever Underwrite that type of thing, because it shouldn’t even exist, this is all new. They know this, any settlement falls back on us to pay…They’re like ‘Oh well”. In my opinion, they need to be individually Arrested on Complaint, whether video taped or by witness account…call the Cops, period. We have to start getting just as aggressive as them, or we’ll lose, angry Parents are powerful.
If the Constitution is not defense enough, (which it has not been for many issues for a long time) then we are definitely dealing with treason.
I note that the ACLU is conspicuous by its absence in defending this student’s first amendment right of free speech. I’ll wager that if the student had been an atheist who wanted to tear down a cross or crucifix, the ACLU would have been all over it.
More left/libtard educrat follies out there:
“Father Says 8th Grade Teacher Assigned anti-Trump Homework, ‘Bullied’ Son over Fox News,” by Erin Donnelly, Yahoo! Lifestyle, 26 Apr 2018
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/8th-grade-teacher-accused-assigning-anti-trump-homework-bullying-student-fox-news-123247447.html
