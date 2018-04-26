Finland will end its “basic income” experiment by year’s end

April 26, 2018

Pay attention and learn a lesson, Bernie.

From Fox News: The Finnish government reportedly announced Tuesday that it will end the country’s universal basic income program by year’s end — and appears to be taking on new measures to cut benefits to those who do not actively seek employment.

Finland was considered the first European country to pay a monthly check of $685 to its unemployed between ages 25 and 58. It was considered a pilot program — serving 2,000 randomly selected jobless people — that its founders hoped to expand.

“It’s a pity that it will end like this,” Olli Kangas, who oversees the Finnish government agency that focuses on social welfare and helped design the program, told the New York Times.

“The government has chosen to try a totally different path,” Kangas said. “Basic income is unconditional. Now, they are pursuing conditionality.”

David Whitley summed up Finland’s decision in the Orlando Sentinel.

“Proponents said the program wasn’t comprehensive enough to gauge its merits,” Whitley wrote. “Critics say it would have required a 30 percent tax increase on an already over-taxed population to be viable.”

But some cities, including San Francisco, continue to look into the basic income theory, the Times wrote. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2017 said that basic income should be explored “to make sure that everyone has a cushion to try new ideas.”

That was essentially Finland’s theory when announcing the pilot program.

The initial move was met with skepticism from citizens who questioned whether an unemployed young person would be motivated to find a job if they were making a steady income, albeit small.

“There is a fear that with basic income they would just stay at home and play computer games,” Heikki Hiilamo, a professor at the University of Helsinki, told the paper.

6 responses to “Finland will end its “basic income” experiment by year’s end

  1. pigpen51 | April 26, 2018 at 10:59 am | Reply

    If that was a pilot program, I would not want to be on that airplane. Margaret Thatcher, the strongest leader from Great Britain since Churchill, said it best. “The only with Socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.”

  2. Stovepipe | April 26, 2018 at 11:34 am | Reply

    Here’s our new, latest Bill in Ct..It’s unsustainable on it’s face, but ripe for abuse…
    http://www.yankeeinstitute.org/2018/04/connecticut-fmla-bill-would-give-12000-to-care-for-third-cousin-once-removed/

  3. Anonymous | April 26, 2018 at 12:45 pm | Reply

    Left/libtards still think the concept is exciting though…

  5. Auntie Lulu | April 26, 2018 at 2:16 pm | Reply

    How very quaint that the very person, Olli Kangas, who came up with this plan for Finland, and who has administered it . . . thinks it is a shame that it is ending.

    How many young people when given the chance to sleep late, play all night, don’t worry about showing up for a pesky job, and receive a nice stipend to live on, is actually going to turn that down and find a job? In today’s world, not many.

    It is an improvement to throw these lazy bones off of this assistance, and insist that they join the real world, and work for a living.

  6. YouKnowWho | April 26, 2018 at 2:19 pm | Reply

    Well Duh Huh. When you pay people to be poor you end up with a lot of poor people. Liberalism is truly a mental disorder.

    How do you keep fraud out of gumment programs? Don’t have gumment programs.

