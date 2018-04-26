Bill Cosby guilty; faces up to 30 years imprisonment

Justice, at last.
Page Six reports, April 26, 2018, that nearly 14 years after actor/comedian Bill Cosby drugged and molested a woman 30 years his junior, a jury found him guilty of all charges in his sex assault retrial.
His first trial last year ended in a hung jury after jurors were unable to reach a verdict.
Cosby, 80, showed no emotion and looked down at the table in front of him as the jury forewoman read aloud “guilty” to all three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. He now faces up to 10 years behind bars on each of the three counts.
Cosby was allowed to remain free on $1 million bail despite a fight from prosecutors who said he was a flight risk and someone with “limitless wealth” and a private plane. The argument prompted an outburst from Cosby, who stood up and yelled, “He doesn’t have a plane, you a–hole! That shows what you know!” Cosby was ordered to surrender his passport and stay in Montgomery County pending his sentencing date, which was not set.
Cosby’s chief accuser, Andrea Constand, 45, took the stand to publicly relay for a second time her recollection of the horrifying 2004 attack. The former Temple University basketball administrator told jurors she took three blue pills from Cosby, which she thought were herbal, to help with stress while at his Cheltenham, Pennsylvania home in January 2004. She said her mouth became “cottony,” and her legs “rubbery,” and was helped by the then-67-year-old Cosby to a couch before she slipped into darkness.
Constand testified: “I was kind of, um, jolted awake, and felt Mr. Cosby on the couch behind me, and my vagina was being penetrated quite forcefully. I felt my breasts being touched. And he took my hand, and placed my hand on his penis, and masturbated himself with my hand. And I was not able to do anything about it.”
In what proved to be a turning point for prosecutors, five other Cosby accusers were allowed to testify at this trial — supermodel Janice Dickinson, Heidi Thomas, Chelan Lasha, Janice Baker-Kinney and Maude Lise-Lotte Lublin. They each testified that Cosby had slipped them pills and sexually assaulted them.
Cosby has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting some 60 women, not a single one of whom is black.
~Eowyn
Let him hang for his crimes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey, hey, hey, going to the pokey!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Have you ever seen what they do in third world countries to rapists and child molesters its not pretty. Most of the time the neighborhood folks take care of business in a shallow grave will not go into detail but they finish the problem never to have to worry about them again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They used to take care of them here also.
It was called the Old West.
LikeLike
Sorry for Bill I knew him in the late 60s and early 70s, both times we spent several hours together and he was a perfect gentleman. I watched women throw themselves at him in two different arenas, they do it to all actors and to all sports figures, it’s disgusting. Did Bill screw around? Probably, but coming out years later and destroying a man who worked hard to stop black kids from ending up in prison tells me a whole lot. The speech he gave years back to the NAACP was anathema to the likes of black leaders who want to keep their people in slavery…I believe Bill was purposely destroyed and no one will ever convince me otherwise.
LikeLike
12 jurors, who saw evidence and heard testimonies you didn’t, disagree with you.
Just because Cosby didn’t molest you doesn’t mean he didn’t molest others.
LikeLiked by 4 people
All that drugging and molesting women was cool with liberals (none of the complaints against him went anywhere) until his Pound Cake speech:
LikeLiked by 1 person
P.S. Ask why some folk won’t say anything about Hillary, fake dossiers or having all their e-mails stolen, for example.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justice, according to Allred’s “Victims for Hire?” He obviously p.o.’ed the wrong people.
LikeLike
We finally have some justice regarding one celebrity rapist. And whatever happens to Bill Cosby, his memory shall live in infamy!
But we do not have perfect Justice in this world: Not only do other apex sexual predators—of all sorts—remain free, but the infamous and notorious hater of men, Gloria Allred, remains free, and she will continue her War on Men for the rest of her days. One would think that feminism would be represented by some woman of honor, but I say No: The cause of Hatred demands it be headed by a Captain of Hatred.
I recognize demonic activity when I see it, and it is not limited to one dirty old man. I don’t see the demons hovering around Allred, but I intuit the hatred, due to the language and the attitude and the tone of the spokesmen involved. I intuit traces of the Occult around this Poisoned Cause. Someday Cosby will die, but the Poisoned Cause—with its demons and its Occult leanings—will endure. And it is already on the march with its kindred other evil causes, contraception and abortion, pedophilia, human trafficking, satanic ritual abuse, and all the rest. Demons have been paroled from hell, and they’re just getting started.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pingback: Bill Cosby guilty; faces up to 30 years imprisonment | The Olive Branch Report
Is somebody PAID trying to destroy his legacy – including his ‘controversial’ comments
http://www.newswithviews.com/Nelson/kelleigh232.htm
LikeLike
Has it occurred to KN that the two aren’t mutually exclusive? —
that is, BOTH (A) somebody has it in for Cosby, and (B) Cosby drugged & molested women — can be true?
It’s not an either/or binary choice (which is a mark of simple minds): one does not preclude the other.
Furthermore, if Cosby were not guilty of (B), then the all-purpose “somebody” could not have succeeded in “getting” him. Ever thought of that?
LikeLike
Pingback: Bill Cosby guilty; faces up to 30 years imprisonment | Cyber Support Group
I am left wondering when the sentence phase of this trial comes into play . . . will Cosby’s attorney’s claim that he is far too sick, far too old, far too enfeebled to be able to actually serve a prison sentence? I suppose time will tell. I am hoping that he does not get off with just 30 days per count, in a minimum security facility.
As far as all those who “just know, he is not guilty of such behavior” just look at what Bill Clinton got away with, or Ted Kennedy, or the Clinton Killing Machine. Somehow, the rich and powerful get away with everything up to and including murder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no doubt his attorneys will plead a lesser sentence or waive it entirely because of Cosby’s age & alleged poor health. That’s why, in both trials, he feigned blindness and walking with a cane. He is an actor after all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m getting confused, do we all have to boycott Jello now…or do we all have to eat more? I’m sure some will disagree, but I’m not to keen with the #MeToo Movement, to much time lapses in all of these cases, so it mostly boils down to hearsay, remember Roy Moore? With no available Forensics, it’s they believe them, or him, who’s word does a Jury trust? Of course I wasn’t in the Court, and I’m not one of the Jurists, so I can’t say either way. I guess we just have to rely on our justice System, he was convicted by a Jury of his peers, which was his choice instead of a Judge. I say, if it happens, call the Cops immediately so a DNA Test can be done, then it’s fact.
LikeLike