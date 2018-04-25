US will be world’s top oil producer next year

Posted on April 25, 2018 by | 2 Comments

Jumore Global reports, April 24, 2018, that according to a Feb. 27 report released by the International Energy Agency, the U.S. is expected to replace Russia as the world’s top oil producer by 2019. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the U.S, will overtake Russia as the biggest crude oil producer “definitely next year,” if not this year. America’s shale oil boom is exerting profound impact on the global oil market.

According to U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil output would exceed 11 million barrels per day (bpd) by late 2018.

But it’s not just the oil. US gas industry is also set to embrace the biggest increase of production has ever seen over the next few years. The IEA forecasts that the U.S. is also on its way to become the No. 1 exporter of liquefied natural gas, because of the growing demand from China, India, and Southeast Asia.

4241 - US to Overtake Russia as World’s Top Oil Producer by 2019, and Become a Net Energy Exporter by 2022

As the earlier forecasted by Energy Department, America is set to become a net energy export country by 2022, which will be the first year since 1953 that U.S. energy exports surpass imports.

4242 1024x416 - US to Overtake Russia as World’s Top Oil Producer by 2019, and Become a Net Energy Exporter by 2022

See also:

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Economy, Good News Stories, Make America Great Again, United States, US Presidents and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “US will be world’s top oil producer next year

  1. Maryaha | April 25, 2018 at 5:56 am | Reply

    Have I mentioned lately how much I love President Trump?😊

    Pray for him every day, everyone; it is so powerful!

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Brian Heinz | April 25, 2018 at 7:07 am | Reply

    Wonder how OPEC feels now? Can’t use our money to attack and kill us any more you’ll have to start using your own now. So when does the price go down at the pump. ☻♫

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s