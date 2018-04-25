Sanctuary California: Two previously-arrested, deported sex offenders re-arrested in Cali

How much longer will the citizens of California allow this blatant crime and illegal activity to continue, harming their citizens?

Absolute madness…

From KESQ (Palm Springs, CA): Indio Border Patrol agents arrest two sex offenders attempting to illegally enter the country.

The first man was arrested Tuesday at around 10 am near Ocotillo. Juan Manuel Arteaga-Godinez, 43, is suspected of making an illegal entry into the U.S. Arteaga-Godinez was transported to the Highway 86 checkpoint for identification and processing.

Record checks revealed Arteaga had been previously arrested and convicted for crimes involving sexual misconduct twice in San Diego County.

The first conviction was in 2006 for sexual battery and indecent exposure, and the second conviction occurred in 2011 for molesting a victim under 18 years of age. Arteaga is being held in federal custody pending prosecution of felony and immigration charges.

The second incident occurred Wednesday night around 10:35 p.m., when agents encountered a man near Calexico and determined he was illegally present in the United States.

The man, identified as Walter Inzunza-Cervantes, 34, was arrested and taken to the El Centro station for processing. Record checks revealed Inzunza was convicted in 2011 in Indio of Felony Sexual Battery, and sentenced to 123 days in jail.

Inzunza is being held in custody pending his prosecution for Re-Entry After Removal.

DCG