Indiana University studies anal licking of Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Do you lick your toilet bowl?

You should know that “rimming” — licking another’s anus — is akin to licking your toilet bowl.

This is what passes as “higher education” in America’s universities. Dinah Holtzman, a faculty member at Indiana University — a public, i.e., taxpayer-funded university — dedicated an entire academic journal article to Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s rimming of each other’s anus.

Jay-Z’s real name is Shawn Carter. Beyoncé’s full name is Beyoncé’s Knowles-Carter.

Holtzman pretentiously accords great significance to the couple’s rimming, which she euphemistically calls “analingus” and “cake eating”. Holtzman calls their rimming a mark of “black” culture and applauds Beyoncé’s licking of her husband’s anus as an act of “feminism”.

Below is the abstract of Dinah Holtzman’s article, “Ass You Lick It: Bey and Jay Eat Cake,” in the journal Black Camera, vol. 9, no. 1 (Fall 2017):

This essay investigates a period from 2010 to 2014 in which Beyoncé covertly celebrates mutual marital analingus with her husband rapper Jay-Z. This is no coy allusion to transgressive sex play but rather an embrace of egalitarian erotic practices. Such a radical position is especially significant since, other than the Obamas, the Carters are the premiere example of a successful black heterosexual marriage. The couple’s subtle promotion of cake eating suggests the key to commensurate male-female coupling is to queer and black(en) heterosex. The Carters’ down-low affirmation of reciprocal analingus is notable because of the larger cultural debates around Beyoncé’s embrace of feminism in late 2013 in the midst of her “Mrs. Carter Tour.” Through a close reading of the Carters’ references to cake eating, I argue that the couple’s coital customs are feminist, queer (heterosexual), and black.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dinah Holtzman is a visiting lecturer (which means she’s a non-tenured year-to-year hire, thank God) in Gender Studies at the American Studies Department of Indiana University, Bloomington.

Despite her “visiting lecturer” title, she is listed as part of the “core faculty” of the American Studies Department. Her research areas are New Media, Sexuality Studies, U.S. and South Asian popular culture, contemporary art, queer of color critique as well as critical race, feminist, psychoanalytic and queer theory.

Holtzman has an abysmal overall rating of only 2.2 (on a scale of 1 to 5) on Rate My Professors.

