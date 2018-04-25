Indiana University studies anal licking of Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Do you lick your toilet bowl?
You should know that “rimming” — licking another’s anus — is akin to licking your toilet bowl.
This is what passes as “higher education” in America’s universities. Dinah Holtzman, a faculty member at Indiana University — a public, i.e., taxpayer-funded university — dedicated an entire academic journal article to Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s rimming of each other’s anus.
Jay-Z’s real name is Shawn Carter. Beyoncé’s full name is Beyoncé’s Knowles-Carter.
Holtzman pretentiously accords great significance to the couple’s rimming, which she euphemistically calls “analingus” and “cake eating”. Holtzman calls their rimming a mark of “black” culture and applauds Beyoncé’s licking of her husband’s anus as an act of “feminism”.
Below is the abstract of Dinah Holtzman’s article, “Ass You Lick It: Bey and Jay Eat Cake,” in the journal Black Camera, vol. 9, no. 1 (Fall 2017):
This essay investigates a period from 2010 to 2014 in which Beyoncé covertly celebrates mutual marital analingus with her husband rapper Jay-Z. This is no coy allusion to transgressive sex play but rather an embrace of egalitarian erotic practices. Such a radical position is especially significant since, other than the Obamas, the Carters are the premiere example of a successful black heterosexual marriage. The couple’s subtle promotion of cake eating suggests the key to commensurate male-female coupling is to queer and black(en) heterosex. The Carters’ down-low affirmation of reciprocal analingus is notable because of the larger cultural debates around Beyoncé’s embrace of feminism in late 2013 in the midst of her “Mrs. Carter Tour.” Through a close reading of the Carters’ references to cake eating, I argue that the couple’s coital customs are feminist, queer (heterosexual), and black.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Dinah Holtzman is a visiting lecturer (which means she’s a non-tenured year-to-year hire, thank God) in Gender Studies at the American Studies Department of Indiana University, Bloomington.
Despite her “visiting lecturer” title, she is listed as part of the “core faculty” of the American Studies Department. Her research areas are New Media, Sexuality Studies, U.S. and South Asian popular culture, contemporary art, queer of color critique as well as critical race, feminist, psychoanalytic and queer theory.
Holtzman has an abysmal overall rating of only 2.2 (on a scale of 1 to 5) on Rate My Professors.
H/t Breitbart
See also:
- Outbreak among ‘gays’ of intestinal parasites from rimming
- Neutrogena spokeswoman actress Gabrielle Union advocates rimming
~Eowyn
Why on earth does any one need to know about this?
Ain’t feminism grand!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yuuuuuk, rimming and licking = Beyoncé and JayZ, two pigs of the same breed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A black woman and her pimp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually Beyoncé and her man are pioneers in anal sex epidemics occurring among decadent perverts throughout the USA and much of Europe.
Bacterial infections as well as parasites are spread between “partners
in perversion.” One former professor colleague announced that he was passing
copious amounts of blood while urinating. He reported he had
acquired parasites that had eaten much of his bladder. He now urinates
frequently. This idiot with a PhD told us all this during a faculty luncheon!
He reports that he has been on dates with hundreds of women, none of
whom wanted to go on a second date. He like most of my colleagues
were hired to teach high school WITHOUT A CREDENTIAL if they
passed the GRE at the 90th percentile in their subject area. Never
have I seen so many “brilliant, high educated” people completely
lacking in wisdom exhibit so much unwise, stupid behavior.
Welcome to California.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The New Odor is here. They just haven’t’ announced it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As foul and gross as it can get. (I shouldn’t write that, Lucifer will be encouraged to come up with something worse.)
LikeLike