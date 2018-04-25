Buy a Pelican cooler, $10 will be donated to NRA

This is American capitalism.

In the wake of YETI refusing to sell its coolers to the National Rifle Association (NRA), Pelican Coolers has this great promotion offer:

For every Pelican Cooler that you buy, they’re donate $10 to the NRA!

On top of that, you’ll also get a free 22 oz. tumbler of your choice.

Just use the Promo Code: PELICANPROUD

To order, go here.

By the way, YETI claims to have been misunderstood. They say they were merely getting rid of an old discounting program and replacing it with another option. Here’s YETI’s statement:

A few weeks ago, YETI notified the NRA Foundation, as well as a number of other organizations, that we were eliminating a group of outdated discounting programs. When we notified the NRA Foundation and the other organizations of this change, YETI explained that we were offering them an alternative customization program broadly available to consumers and organizations, including the NRA Foundation. These facts directly contradict the inaccurate statement the NRA-ILA distributed on April 20. Further, the NRA-ILA stated in that same public communication that “{YETI has] declined to continue helping America’s young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities.” Nothing is further from the truth. YETI was founded more than 10 years ago with a passion for the outdoors, and over the course of our history we have actively and enthusiastically supported hunters, anglers and the broader outdoor community. We have been devoted to and will continue to directly support causes tied to our passion for the outdoors, including by working with many organizations that promote conservation and management of wildlife resources and habitat restoration. From our website to our film footage and from our social media posts to our ambassadors, YETI has always prominently featured hunters pursuing their passions. Moreover, YETI is unwavering in our belief in and commitment to the Constitution of the United States and its Second Amendment.

H/t FOTM‘s Stovepipe

~Eowyn