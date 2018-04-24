Utopia! Bernie Sanders pushes plan for feds to guarantee every American a job

It’s called “communism,” Bernie. And it DOESN’T WORK, no matter how much you demorats believe you can get it right.
From Fox News: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is preparing to unveil a plan for the federal government to guarantee a job offering $15 per hour and health care benefits to any American worker “who wants or needs one,” The Washington Post reported Monday.
It is not clear when Sanders will announce the plan and a Sanders spokesperson told the Post that it was still being crafted.
It was not clear how Sanders’ plan would be paid for. Republicans have long opposed a federal jobs guarantee, saying such a plan would be too expensive and impractical.
The Post reported that an early draft of Sanders’ plan calls for the government to fund hundreds of projects in categories such as infrastructure, education and the environment. Americans would be entitled to receive a job with one of those projects or receive job training to do so.
Sanders, who ran a surprisingly strong campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination and is rumored to be running again in 2020, joins two other rumored presidential contenders who have supported a jobs guarantee or offered guarantee plans of their own.
Last week, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. tweeted support for a jobs guarantee, saying it would help “regular Americans who are unemployed and willing to work to better their local community.”
On Friday, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. announced the Federal Jobs Guarantee Development Act, which would call for the Department of Labor to select up to 15 areas to institute a job guarantee. According to Vox, which first reported on Booker’s plan, those jobs would pay the higher of $15 per hour or the prevailing wage and offer paid family leave and health benefits.
“The federal jobs guarantee is an idea that demands to be taken seriously,” Booker said in a statement. “Creating an employment guarantee would give all Americans a shot at a day’s work and, by introducing competition into the labor market, raise wages and improve benefits for all workers.”
Um, Bernie, it’s been done…
Bernie is Jewish and has never held a “real” job – he has always been a “radical politician.”
It is time to move on from this radical communist. Can you show me one country that has succeeded as a communist country.
As we found out that Bernie lives the high life; but, expects his followers to lead meager lives – a true communist. Check out how many McMansions he owns.
Also, his wife and with his influence as a Senator are under investigation for fraud.
>>… It’s called “communism,” Bernie. And it DOESN’T WORK, no matter how much you demorats believe you can get it right.
Communism CAN work beautifully. The principles and mechanics of it simply have not yet been correctly applied.
Ha!-Ha! I’m kidding. That’s just something that the retards say. And I’m not really retarded. …Only a little retarded.
“It was not clear how Sanders’ plan would be paid for.”
I propose that millionaire Bernie Sanders be the first to chip in by selling his 3 houses, including that $600k lake-side house he bought 5 days after the close of the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2016/09/16/democrats-want-bernie-sanders-to-replace-hillary/
Meanwhile, Finland ends its universal basic income experiment:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/04/23/finland-ends-universal-basic-income-experiment/
I hope not, but if that old commie jew runs, we’ll have a valid contender to defeat. These Marxist college kids will be running to the polls in droves. (Spell Checker suggested I capitalize Marxist)
OK Lophatt, here we go, let’s start the trend now..#suicide #grape cool aid
