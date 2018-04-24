Dr. Ben Carson: ‘Hillary’s willingness to kill babies is the most satanic’

WeAreChange independent journalist Luke Rudkowski asks HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson: “Which actions by Hillary Clinton do you think are the most satanic?”
Without a moment of hesitation, Dr. Carson replies: “Her willingness to kill babies, innocent babies.”
I wonder what Dr. Carson knows . . . .
H/t @mymaria777
~Eowyn
I believe both of these men are honest. Each has issues, but I admire them for their sincerity. Here’s to more truthful reporting like this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To the title: He’s absolutely correct.
Hillary IS the most satanic. But she wouldn’t have any power without the leftists backing her up. The “progressive left” needs to GO before we’re all cursed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ever notice how satan keeps these evil ones alive for a long time…think about Soros and David Rockefeller. Hillary looks old, wrinkles all over her…hard and evil living.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or maybe the rumors that they drink babies’ blood is true.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2010/08/28/fountain-of-youth-in-young-blood/
LikeLike