Dr. Ben Carson: ‘Hillary’s willingness to kill babies is the most satanic’

Posted on April 24, 2018 by | 4 Comments

WeAreChange independent journalist Luke Rudkowski asks HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson: “Which actions by Hillary Clinton do you think are the most satanic?”

Without a moment of hesitation, Dr. Carson replies: “Her willingness to kill babies, innocent babies.”

I wonder what Dr. Carson knows . . . .

H/t @mymaria777

~Eowyn

4 responses to “Dr. Ben Carson: ‘Hillary’s willingness to kill babies is the most satanic’

  1. Jurist | April 24, 2018 at 4:15 am | Reply

    I believe both of these men are honest. Each has issues, but I admire them for their sincerity. Here’s to more truthful reporting like this.

  2. Hadenoughalready | April 24, 2018 at 4:23 am | Reply

    To the title: He’s absolutely correct.
    Hillary IS the most satanic. But she wouldn’t have any power without the leftists backing her up. The “progressive left” needs to GO before we’re all cursed.

  3. Christian Zionist | April 24, 2018 at 5:40 am | Reply

    Ever notice how satan keeps these evil ones alive for a long time…think about Soros and David Rockefeller. Hillary looks old, wrinkles all over her…hard and evil living.

