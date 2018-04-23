Hollyweirdos get penis facials from Korean baby foreskins

Becky Pemberton reports for The Sun, March 16, 2018, that the latest “beauty” fad of Hellywood is to get a penis facial using the foreskins of babies.

Actress Cate Blanchett, 48, recently revealed that she and Sandra Bullock, 53, got the unusual treatment that is supposed to help women look more youthful. Blanchett said:

“Sandy [Sandra] Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise, and she gives what we call the penis facial and it’s something – I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s just cause it smells a bit like sperm – there’s some enzyme in it so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial.”

The penis facial is the nickname given to a procedure that uses a special epidermal growth factor (EGF) serum derived from stem cells cultivated from the foreskins of Korean infants. “Facialist” Georgia Louise explains that the young stem cells from baby foreskins are thought to activate ageing cells by producing more collagen and wrinkles and causing fine lines to disappear.

South Korea has a large supply of foreskins obtained during circumcision, which is the general custom for male babies. The country is home to a large number of stem cell banks that export the cells round the world. The stem cells are harvested in a centrifuge and then delivered to salons, where facialists pump them into the skin via a microneedle to stimulate collagen production.

Georgia received her professional training in France, Switzerland and the UK. Her Manhattan-based salon charges $650 for a penis facial. According to her treatment menu:

“The [penis] facial includes a cleanse, followed by an intensive TCA peel, micro-needling machine and an electrifying mask to calm the skin, followed by her ‘secret box’ of EGF serum (epidermal growth factor). EGF is derived from the progenitor cells of the human fibroblast taken from Korean newborn baby foreskin – which helps to generate collagen and elastin. FDA approved stem cells and peptides are penetrated deep into the skin using a special electric micro-needling wand. This process allows the active ingredients to be transported deep in the skin by creating temporary micro-channel.”

Many other Hollyweirdos and pop-culture stars besides Blanchett and Bullock have undergone Georgia’s penis facial, including actress Emma Stone, self-declared satanist singer Katy Perry, model Linda Evangelista, and designer Alexander Wang.

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett (as well as Kate Winslet and Alec Baldwin) continues to defend director Woody Allen, who is accused by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, of sexual molestation.

