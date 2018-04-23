Hollyweirdos get penis facials from Korean baby foreskins

Becky Pemberton reports for The Sun, March 16, 2018, that the latest “beauty” fad of Hellywood is to get a penis facial using the foreskins of babies.
Actress Cate Blanchett, 48, recently revealed that she and Sandra Bullock, 53, got the unusual treatment that is supposed to help women look more youthful. Blanchett said:
“Sandy [Sandra] Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise, and she gives what we call the penis facial and it’s something – I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s just cause it smells a bit like sperm – there’s some enzyme in it so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial.”
The penis facial is the nickname given to a procedure that uses a special epidermal growth factor (EGF) serum derived from stem cells cultivated from the foreskins of Korean infants. “Facialist” Georgia Louise explains that the young stem cells from baby foreskins are thought to activate ageing cells by producing more collagen and wrinkles and causing fine lines to disappear.
South Korea has a large supply of foreskins obtained during circumcision, which is the general custom for male babies. The country is home to a large number of stem cell banks that export the cells round the world. The stem cells are harvested in a centrifuge and then delivered to salons, where facialists pump them into the skin via a microneedle to stimulate collagen production.
Georgia received her professional training in France, Switzerland and the UK. Her Manhattan-based salon charges $650 for a penis facial. According to her treatment menu:
“The [penis] facial includes a cleanse, followed by an intensive TCA peel, micro-needling machine and an electrifying mask to calm the skin, followed by her ‘secret box’ of EGF serum (epidermal growth factor). EGF is derived from the progenitor cells of the human fibroblast taken from Korean newborn baby foreskin – which helps to generate collagen and elastin. FDA approved stem cells and peptides are penetrated deep into the skin using a special electric micro-needling wand. This process allows the active ingredients to be transported deep in the skin by creating temporary micro-channel.”
Many other Hollyweirdos and pop-culture stars besides Blanchett and Bullock have undergone Georgia’s penis facial, including actress Emma Stone, self-declared satanist singer Katy Perry, model Linda Evangelista, and designer Alexander Wang.
Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett (as well as Kate Winslet and Alec Baldwin) continues to defend director Woody Allen, who is accused by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, of sexual molestation.
~Eowyn
This explains so much about these dick heads.
Good Grief !!!!! Now I must admit I have heard it all. Frankly, this sounds like some Hocus-Pocus that a dim wit who is terrified of growing older would choose to STOP THE CLOCK and somehow magically stop their personal aging. Now, I do not confess to be medically educated, nor do I have a degree in bio-chemistry, but to have elements of foreign tissue matter introduced into one’s own body just does not sound reasonable . . . at least to me. This just does not seem like a medically sound procedure.
I would just bet that the Korean’s that are harvesting and distributing this product . . . . are laughing all the way to their banks! Rather than thinking . . . “Ugly Americans” they no doubt are thinking . . . “Stupid Americans!”
It is truly amazing how this pervasive on-going “Stupidity” on the part of the Hollyweird types just never seems to end!
I for one will gladly pass on one of these penis facials.
WTF is wrong with these “people”?!? (rhetorical)
Shall we list what’s wrong alphabetically or by Category? LOL
Naa. Better we should cut the list short and just list what’s”right” about them.
From Koreans? Does the treatment affect the eyes in any way?
I would love to see their noses grow a penis and their eyes bulge like testicles, that would really triple the money they’d make in their next coming attractions. There’s something about these actresses that stay away from the limelight, what could they be hiding?
Well, rots of ruck rith that. We have people starving in the streets and these twits out spending………thousands?, on this? Most of them know a rabbi who can get them for them wholesale.
Awesome!
Just like everything else in their upsidedownland…Vanity can sure get ugly!
“I don’t know what it is…”
Well that makes no sense. Who doesn’t do their homework as to what goes on their face? She fully knows, just doesn’t want to publicly state what it is.
I don’t know if this will be a fair comment or not since I’m a “gentle ager” (I lucked into great skin from my mother and grandmother) and my career doesn’t depend on my looks (thank goodness), but I’m sort of PROUD of my age (50 in July). I’m wiser than ever (that doesn’t mean much), I’ve finally grown out of the folly of youth, I’ve discarded most of my vanity, and I’m no longer reliant on a mask/costume (the external) to try to mislead people about what’s on my inside.
As Popeye used to say, “I yam what’s I yam.” 🍠
As for these pathetic, aging actresses: it’s going to take a LOT more than mashed-up baby penises to turn back the clock. Look at Angelina Jolie, for example…you can practically HEAR her shrivelled eggs clanking together as she walks. Shudder. (FTR, I call B.S. on her so-called double mastectomy and total hysterectomy…I simply do not believe she had those operations done. Boobjob and tummy-tuck, maybe, but that’s it.)
Recynd, I’m with you. I was blessed with good skin and people compliment me on it wherever I go. We also have the same birth month, so maybe us July girls are just exceptionally blessed with looks.😇
There is no way I would have anything, especially something this ridiculous, injected into my face. Who really knows what is in these concoctions? I don’t get flu shots or any other unnecessary shots. And in my humble opinion, these women who are constantly doing stuff to try and stay young, age faster than women who don’t. Goldie Hawn used to be really pretty, but she had so many botox injections, the last time I saw her, she looked hare-lipped.
Instead of spending a fortune on these kooky anti-aging treatments, the best way to stay young is to live a clean life.
And people wonder why cancer is so rampant. The s**t they put into their bodies!
Oh look! “Georgia Louise” has a pedo butterfly for her logo
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/52782a68e4b0a0420a1409ab/t/5406228ce4b00d99c7c09864/1523038643512/?format=1500w
https://www.georgialouise.com/
These people are sick.
It just amazes me what these idiots (And they call US idiots!) will do to themselves just because it’s alleged to make them look younger. I think a lot of it sells on the “Exclusivity Factor”. I wonder when actual “Death” will become the new “Exclusivity Factor”-Hey,nobody else can have YOUR Death,and even YOU can only get ONE. And the COST-it’ll be the MOST expensive,extravagant thing you can do-it’ll cost you EVERYTHING! You just can’t GET more exclusive than THAT.
Now imagine what they’re doing with Planned PArenthood’s “by-products”…
Smoothies, anyone?
OMG…I just made myself sick…
