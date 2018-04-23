For Those Suffering from the Monday Blahs

-Dave
(h/t: One of my NB buds)
-Dave
(h/t: One of my NB buds)
|cogitoergosumantra on For Those Suffering from the M…
|Recynd77 on Hollyweirdos get penis facials…
|Anonymous on Another company to add to your…
|lorrianne on Texas boy hit & killed by…
|Auntie Lulu on For Those Suffering from the M…
|Stovepipe on For Those Suffering from the M…
|Stovepipe on Texas boy hit & killed by…
|Sadiq Khan warns Tru… on Sadiq Khan warns Trump to expe…
|Stovepipe on Texas boy hit & killed by…
|Dave on Hollyweirdos get penis facials…
|Hollyweirdos get pen… on Hollyweirdos get penis facials…
|DCG on For Those Suffering from the M…
|Gun Control: CDC sup… on Supreme Court ruled in 2008 th…
|Dr. Eowyn on For Those Suffering from the M…
|Dave on Sadiq Khan warns Trump to expe…
Reblogged this on On the Patio and commented:
made my day! Nice!
LikeLiked by 3 people
In the second video, I was wondering what the dog would do.
HA HA HA HA! Perfect! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny stuff!
LikeLiked by 1 person
HaHaHa!!!!! Good ones!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dave . . . .Those certainly chased away the Monday blues. Congratulations! That was really great.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That first video reminded me of how guys like a few tough Republicans take on the fat lazy Democrats (or those under inquiry) in Congress… Gowdy, Jordan, Chaffetz… the pitbulls.
Unfortunately, they’re all gone or leaving before the next term. Haven’t even heard much about Cruz since the election. Graham has been mostly tepid. Labradore made a gaff RE healthcare and has since been quiet. Ryan’s resigned. Corker too. McConnell has been looking out for his own good. McCain and Jeff SnowFlake have been traitors to the GOP. I’m worried about 2018 election results and what happens there after.
LikeLike