Sunday Devotional: ‘I am the gate’

John 10:9, 11-15, 17, 18

“I am the gate.

Whoever enters through me will be saved,

and will come in and go out and find pasture.

I am the good shepherd.

A good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.

A hired man, who is not a shepherd

and whose sheep are not his own,

sees a wolf coming and leaves the sheep and runs away,

and the wolf catches and scatters them.

This is because he works for pay

and has no concern for the sheep.

I am the good shepherd,

and I know mine and mine know me,

just as the Father knows me and I know the Father;

and I will lay down my life for the sheep.

I lay it down on my own.

I have power to lay it down,

and power to take it up again.”

And to the deists and those, like fake pope Francis, who say there’s no need to evangelize Jews and Muslims because they worship the same God as Christians, this is what Jesus the Christ said in John 14:6:

“I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

So, we only have two choices. Either Jesus was a mad man — but He displayed no evidence of insanity or irrationality — or He spoke the truth.

As St. Peter, filled with the Holy Spirit, said in Acts 4:11-12:

“He is the stone rejected by you, the builders,

which has become the cornerstone.

There is no salvation through anyone else,

nor is there any other name under heaven

given to the human race by which we are to be saved.”

May the love and peace of Jesus Christ our Lord be with you,

~Eowyn