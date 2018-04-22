Another company to add to your “do not support” list: YETI Coolers ends affiliation with NRA Foundation

On Saturday I received a bulletin from the NRA:
“For years YETI Coolers have been a hot item for sportsmen at the Friends of NRA Foundation Banquet and Auction events around the country. These Foundation events raise money to support youth programs and educational programs nationwide. The youth of America who benefit from these programs are the future hunters, hikers, fishermen/women, bikers, campers, wildlife photographers, mountain climbers, sportsmen/women and conservationists who will protect our natural resources and recreational lands.
Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation. That certainly isn’t sportsmanlike. In fact, YETI should be ashamed. They have declined to continue helping America’s young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities. These activities enable them to appreciate America and enjoy our natural resources with wholesome and healthy outdoor recreational and educational programs.
The NRA Foundation is 501(c)(3) non-profit, charitable organization.”
YETI was purchased by the Cortec Group in 2012. Cortec Group is a New York-based private equity firm.
According to Cortec, “YETI has experienced rapid growth and holds the #1 market position in the premium cooler category. YETI currently sells to a broad-based “enthusiast” customer group through a diverse range of national, regional, and local retailers serving a variety of end markets, including specialty hunting and fishing, outdoor sporting goods, hardware, farm and ranch supply, and oilfield services, among others.”
If interested, contact YETI here.
If you support the Second Amendment and the NRA, be sure to add YETI to your list of companies whose products you do not plan to use.
Another overpriced pompous product signing its own death warrant.
Well, lets’ hope that’s the end of “Yeti”.
It is so gross that these knot-heads act out in this manner. We do not want commercial concerns to be gettin’ their noses up in the political concerns of our nation! They jut need to do business, sell whatever product or service they provide, and leave the political thinking to the American people.
I believe that I wrote this yesterday on one of the articles that FOTM so graciously brought to our attention, but . . . . . I believe that this information is well worth repeating.
I read an article yesterday, unfortunately because I get any number of various emails from different sites, I do not recall which one this particular information came from. There was a researcher at one of our nation’s universities who did a study; he compared the instances of harm coming to individuals in this nation due to the use of guns . . . as opposed to the number of instances where people utilized guns to either save themselves, or others from harm. He was able to quantify the instances of gun use to save individuals as happening “2.2 MILLION TIMES PER YEAR IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!”
During the period he conducted his study, he came across a study which had been performed by the US CDC, wherein their numbers also showed that a preponderance of the time that guns were used–they were used to save lives, as opposed to guns being used to kill or harm people.
Evidently, the CDC decided to secret this study away from the sight of the American people, since it did not back up the current liberal mantra . . .”guns kill people . . . guns are bad . . . guns need to be confiscated . . . you’re a horrible person if you own gun(s) . . . you’re insane if you think that the United States Constitution is relevant in today’s world . . . the Second Amendment needs to be abolished . . . .”
I don’t know about the rest of the FOTM family . . . but I am outraged that true statistics would be hidden from the American people, for any reason. There is no doubt that having this information come to light does not help the New World Order gang, or the gun grabbers!
We all need to shout this information from the roof tops!
God Bless America! God Bless Our President! God Bless and Preserve the Constitution of the United States of America!
