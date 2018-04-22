Another company to add to your “do not support” list: YETI Coolers ends affiliation with NRA Foundation

On Saturday I received a bulletin from the NRA:

“For years YETI Coolers have been a hot item for sportsmen at the Friends of NRA Foundation Banquet and Auction events around the country. These Foundation events raise money to support youth programs and educational programs nationwide. The youth of America who benefit from these programs are the future hunters, hikers, fishermen/women, bikers, campers, wildlife photographers, mountain climbers, sportsmen/women and conservationists who will protect our natural resources and recreational lands.

Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation. That certainly isn’t sportsmanlike. In fact, YETI should be ashamed. They have declined to continue helping America’s young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities. These activities enable them to appreciate America and enjoy our natural resources with wholesome and healthy outdoor recreational and educational programs.

The NRA Foundation is 501(c)(3) non-profit, charitable organization.”

YETI was purchased by the Cortec Group in 2012. Cortec Group is a New York-based private equity firm.

According to Cortec, “YETI has experienced rapid growth and holds the #1 market position in the premium cooler category. YETI currently sells to a broad-based “enthusiast” customer group through a diverse range of national, regional, and local retailers serving a variety of end markets, including specialty hunting and fishing, outdoor sporting goods, hardware, farm and ranch supply, and oilfield services, among others.”

If you support the Second Amendment and the NRA, be sure to add YETI to your list of companies whose products you do not plan to use.

