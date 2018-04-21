University of Washington College Republicans assaulted by Antifa affiliate

The UW College Republicans actually had to tweet this: “We ask that people please stop attacking our club members and destroying our property, thank you.”

From MyNorthwest.com: Members of the University of Washington College Republicans were assaulted on campus Wednesday, and police arrested a woman affiliated with Antifa, a militant anti-facist group known for violent demonstrations.

And again on Thursday, protesters – this time not affiliated with Antifa — responded by heckling the College Republican group, damaging their banner and sitting on their table.

In the Wednesday incident, director of outreach Diodato Boucsieguez and treasurer Alex Guerrero were at a table on the patio of the Husky Union Building (HUB) for several hours when a college-aged woman approached about 12:30 p.m., the UW Daily’s Olivia Madewell reported.

The table and Boucsieguez’s shirt received the bulk of the paint, paint spilled onto bricks in front of the HUB, and a student’s pants were damaged by paint, The Daily reported. The suspect had orange hair and boots and a black hoodie.

“I was just kinda spooked,” Guerrero told The Daily, who reported he compared the incident to other Antifa encounters. “They broke my girlfriend’s phone.”

University of Washington police told KIRO 7 the woman was identified and written a ticket for misdemeanor assault instead of an arrest. It was not immediately clear when she would appear in court.

Both men involved in the incident told The Daily they want to see charges and penalties for damaging property. The College Republicans were back on the HUB patio Thursday.

Here’s a few more details from UW’s The Daily:

“About five minutes later, he said the woman with orange hair walked around the tent from his left. With two fluid motions like a farmer spreading seed, the woman flicked the paint from a soda-pop bottle onto the booth.

The table and Boucsieguez’s shirt received the bulk of the paint. Guerrero, who was laying down at the time, sat up and saw the woman’s distinguishable hair as she went into the HUB.

The UWPD took the woman to the station in custody, advised her of her constitutional rights, and attempted to interview her. Rittereiser said the woman didn’t have anything to say, exercising her right to silence.

We identified them and don’t need to place them in jail,” Rittereiser said. “They don’t create a risk. It’s nothing like a mandatory arrest in domestic violence calls. It’s a misdemeanor case, not a felony. In the eyes of the law, we have the option to release them with citation and identification.”

Read the whole UW report and see pictures of the incident here.

DCG