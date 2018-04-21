Sanctuary Oregon: Illegal alien who was previously deported accused of nail gun rampage

From Fox News: An illegal immigrant alien who was previously deported was arrested in Oregon on Saturday after he went on a rampage and almost killed his co-worker with a nail gun, officials said.
Jesus Ascencio-Molina, 24, a native of Mexico, was arrested on Saturday, April 14, after he assaulted Andres C. Marcelo, 24, of Wood Village, Ore., a fellow construction worker, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called to the scene of a home in Happy Valley after responding to reports of an assault.
Marcelo was injured after Ascencio-Molina allegedly shot at him with a nail gun. Ascencio-Molina fled on foot and was arrested the next day. Marcelo was injured but listed in stable condition, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Carissa Cutrell, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman, told the Daily Caller the sheriff’s office would most likely not notify ICE if and when Ascencio-Molina is released from jail.
“Even though we lodged a detainer, due to Clackamas County’s policy of non-cooperation, it is unlikely that ICE will be notified in the event Ascencio-Molina is released from custody before his criminal case is resolved,” Cuttrell said.
Ascencio-Molina was deported in 2012 after he was charged in Multnomah County, Ore., the Daily Caller reported.
“Ascencio-Molina was previously detained by ICE on immigration violations in 2012 after ICE officer encountered him at the Multnomah County Detention Center after his arrest on local criminal charges,” Cuttrell said. “An immigration judge subsequently granted Ascencio-Molina voluntary departure to Mexico, and ICE returned him to his home country in 2013.”
It was not immediately known when Asencio-Molina returned to the U.S. ICE issued a formal detention request Monday to the Clackamas County Jail.
Ascencio-Molina was charged with assault and attempted murder and is currently at the Clackamas County Jail. His bail was set at $250,000.
h/t FOTM reader Stovepipe!
DCG
Democrats = the Party of Lawlessness and Criminals
They are lawless criminals, I agree. We’re still on the side of good against evil though, I can only hope they have some conscious, so they’re actions weigh heavy on their shoulders, then theirs Judgement Day. I don’t think it happens overnight, every day there’s new revaluations on their crimes, and with a honest Catholic Leader at the helm, good will prevail in the end. Just today I learned about the obama DOJ misdirecting slush funds, I wasn’t even aware that the Trump Admin. was investigating that matter. I think there’s a whole lot going on that we don’t even know about, because they are ongoing investigations. I can sit here with almost full confidence that the swamp truly is being drained, inch by inch, day by day, justice will prevail, there’s so much, it can’t possibly happen overnight. Just by what we’re seeing daily, proves they’re running scared.
Sometimes it is impossible to fix stupid and this is stupid.
Perhaps we need to break both of their legs in multiple places before sending them back to Messyko.
Since WE all know what’s going on,WE should contact ICE and THEY can make the Sheriff say,to their FACES,that he prefers to violate Federal Law in front of Federal Enforcement Officers. If that’s witnessed and/or video recorded,that Sheriff could be arrested at that time,could he not? (I wonder if they’d hold him in his own Jail,or would they put him in a nice safe Solitary Confinement cell at the nearest Prison,for his own safety.)
