Alyssa Milano, Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer help launch anti-NRA campaign

BRING. IT. ON.

They obviously missed what happened when Hogg thought he could take on the NRA all by himself.

From Hollywood Reporter: Less than a month after March for Our Lives events swept through American cities to protest gun violence, a group of Hollywood stars including Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer and Alec Baldwin have partnered with Parkland, Fla., students, activists and policy experts to launch a new initiative aimed at advocating for gun control and reducing the political influence of the National Rifle Association.

The No Rifle Association initiative (#NoRA) announced its formation and goals in a letter to NRA executive vp Wayne LaPierre on Friday. It was signed by over 130 celebrities and activists including Parkland shooting survivors David Hogg and Cameron Kasky, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Ashley Judd, W. Kamau Bell, Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Nathan Fillion, Jordan Horowitz, Jimmy Kimmel, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, Patton Oswalt, Annabella Sciorra, Jill Soloway, Amber Tamblyn and Constance Wu.

“We’re going to shine a bright light on what you and your organization do to America. We’re going to make sure the whole world sees your bloody hands. We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win,” the strongly worded letter announces.

The letter says the #NoRA movement will “rais[e] the voices of all victims of gun violence,” citing as examples people from communities of color, which are disproportionately affected by gun violence, women who have survived domestic violence and children who have died in shootings. The letter also says that the organization intends to “counterac[t] the influence of NRA money in the political system.”

Since 1998, the NRA has spent more than $11 million in contributions to federal lawmakers and political candidates. In 2016 alone, the group spent about $54 million in the presidential and congressional races.

The formation of #NoRa follows in the footsteps of the #MeToo movement, the Time’s Up Organization and the #AskMoreofHim campaign, which have all seen starry groups of Hollywood players leveraging their platform to advocate for social change.

And gun control has proved to be a strong issue with stars and Hollywood creatives, who showed up in force during March for Our Lives events last month. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, George Clooney and Jimmy Fallon attended the D.C. march, while Connie Britton, Laura Dern, Willow and Jaden Smith and more showed up at the L.A. edition.

Read the full letter to Wayne LaPierre here.

DCG