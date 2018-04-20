New York ships its poop to America’s small towns

The United States gets rid of its electronic waste by shipping them to Third World countries. In fact, we are the only developed nation that does not ban exports of toxic discarded electronics. (U.S. News and World Report)
Now comes news that the environmentally-conscious Democrat/liberal/Progressive bastion of New York City (NYC) treats small rural towns in America’s “flyover” states like the Third World. The city actually transports New Yorkers’ feces by rail to cheap landfills across the U.S., sometimes thousands of miles away, to avoid paying local landfills’ high environmental fees and business costs.
To make matters worse for residents living near NYC’s “outsourced” landfills, sometimes the feces sit in train cars for days before landfill crews get around to emptying them.
NYC’s fecal dumping came to light when Heather Hall, the mayor of Parrish, Alabama, exposed how NYC ships its feces in “poop trains” to rural, flyover country.
Parrish is a small town of 2.1 square miles and 982 residents in central Alabama.
Ed Howell reports for Daily Mountain Eagle, April 18, 2018, that 250 Big Sky rail cars containing sewage sludge from NYC had been sitting near downtown Parrish for over two months, causing an almost unbearable a stench in the town.
On April 9, 80 poop-filled rail cars still remained. So Mayor Heather Hall threatened to sue. She said at a Parrish Town Council meeting:
“If the last of the rail cars transporting the sewage sludge is not removed from our town by April 23, the Town of Parrish will file a lawsuit and injunction against Big Sky Environmental and its affiliates.”
On April 18, Hall posted this statement on Facebook:
“I have wonderful news. Big Sky has ended their operation in Parrish. The final container was transported and emptied Tuesday … afternoon at 2 p.m. The containers that remain at the rail yard are empties awaiting transport back North and should be removed soon.”
Hall noted it took two months to remove the poop from her town, and that other towns and cities have been fighting the New York poop in their towns for years:
“While what happened in Parrish was, to our understanding, an unprecedented event, there are still small towns like Parrish fighting this situation on a smaller scale. I will say this over and over….this material does not need to be in a populated area…period. It greatly diminishes the quality of life for those who live anywhere near it.”
At the April 9th council meeting, Hall said that she had also received several phone calls about the rail cars being taken up Alabama Highway 269 towards Jasper, where the poop is being dumped in an old strip pit close to the Jasper City limits. She said no “entity” is regulating the poop-dumping and legislative action is needed to change that: “If there had been even a small amount of oversight this might never have happened.”
Walker Commission Chairman Jerry Bishop said:
“The Parrish Choo-Choo has been hauling stuff over here on the edge of Hay Valley. So we’ve called ADEM and EPA and everyone we can think of. They haven’t stopped it yet. It is on private land and I’m not even going to bring up the name. Everybody will find out whose it is. But I am saddened that we would take human waste and dump it on our land from another state up North. But I guess money is the key to everything.”
H/t InfoWars
~Eowyn
Well, there is a solution for the poop, compost it. Look up humanure handbook dot com , Joseph Jenkins has two older copies of the book in PDF for free on the front page. There are two good science chapters discussing how the composting process turns waste into dirt over 1 to 2 years. Mostly, by leaving it alone as turning it disrupts the thermophilic bacteria, whose job is to break down things into their elemental form. Even carbon based toxins can be detoxified doing this. We have been living off grid since 1988 and have done this since then.
Reblogged this on On the Patio and commented:
How about New York being forced to deal with their own crap! I guarantee they will make sure no one imports any crap to their state. Why should ANY state be responsible for another states waste? Especially sewage waste. And the money being made by these transporters is also a problem. Being New York I would not be surprised at any collusion with NY authorities.
It’s to expensive, due to the Fee’s, Regulations, etc. that they created, they undermined themselves. It’s kind of like the Left eating the Left again, when will they learn. It say’s a lot, when Transportation Fees, Permits, the cost of actually running these huge Diesel Locomotives, Insurance, Labor, upkeep, still Monetarily outweighs the high cost of keeping the Waste local. Not to mention, I would think, it’s also a huge Bio-hazard, HIV, Hepatitis, Pharmaceuticals,etc. The Birds eat it, the Water Table gets contaminated, Mammals consume it, on and on. I don’t think Human Waste can even be used as a Fertilizer, just because of the type of crap we eat, Pun intended.
🎶
Sweet home Alabama
Where the skies are so blue
Sweet home Alabama
Lord, I’m coming home to you
🎶
Thanks New York, now the words to a great song will have to be changed.
While I was still writing the above comment, Sweet Home Alabama came on the radio!😇
As for me; I’m not about to take crap from anyone, especially liberals.
Talk about getting dumped on!
Ah, that’s what northeast liberals think red states are good for…
NEW YORK CITY I thought the only thing they sent south was cheap salsa but instead they are sending all the left leaning BS In solid form that is, there is no end to what libatards will do to the rest of the country. They create so much BS they ship it off to stink up the rest of us. The left strikes again.
