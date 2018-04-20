New York ships its poop to America’s small towns

The United States gets rid of its electronic waste by shipping them to Third World countries. In fact, we are the only developed nation that does not ban exports of toxic discarded electronics. (U.S. News and World Report)

Now comes news that the environmentally-conscious Democrat/liberal/Progressive bastion of New York City (NYC) treats small rural towns in America’s “flyover” states like the Third World. The city actually transports New Yorkers’ feces by rail to cheap landfills across the U.S., sometimes thousands of miles away, to avoid paying local landfills’ high environmental fees and business costs.

To make matters worse for residents living near NYC’s “outsourced” landfills, sometimes the feces sit in train cars for days before landfill crews get around to emptying them.

NYC’s fecal dumping came to light when Heather Hall, the mayor of Parrish, Alabama, exposed how NYC ships its feces in “poop trains” to rural, flyover country.

Parrish is a small town of 2.1 square miles and 982 residents in central Alabama.

Ed Howell reports for Daily Mountain Eagle, April 18, 2018, that 250 Big Sky rail cars containing sewage sludge from NYC had been sitting near downtown Parrish for over two months, causing an almost unbearable a stench in the town.

On April 9, 80 poop-filled rail cars still remained. So Mayor Heather Hall threatened to sue. She said at a Parrish Town Council meeting:

“If the last of the rail cars transporting the sewage sludge is not removed from our town by April 23, the Town of Parrish will file a lawsuit and injunction against Big Sky Environmental and its affiliates.”

On April 18, Hall posted this statement on Facebook:

“I have wonderful news. Big Sky has ended their operation in Parrish. The final container was transported and emptied Tuesday … afternoon at 2 p.m. The containers that remain at the rail yard are empties awaiting transport back North and should be removed soon.”

Hall noted it took two months to remove the poop from her town, and that other towns and cities have been fighting the New York poop in their towns for years:

“While what happened in Parrish was, to our understanding, an unprecedented event, there are still small towns like Parrish fighting this situation on a smaller scale. I will say this over and over….this material does not need to be in a populated area…period. It greatly diminishes the quality of life for those who live anywhere near it.”

At the April 9th council meeting, Hall said that she had also received several phone calls about the rail cars being taken up Alabama Highway 269 towards Jasper, where the poop is being dumped in an old strip pit close to the Jasper City limits. She said no “entity” is regulating the poop-dumping and legislative action is needed to change that: “If there had been even a small amount of oversight this might never have happened.”

Walker Commission Chairman Jerry Bishop said:

“The Parrish Choo-Choo has been hauling stuff over here on the edge of Hay Valley. So we’ve called ADEM and EPA and everyone we can think of. They haven’t stopped it yet. It is on private land and I’m not even going to bring up the name. Everybody will find out whose it is. But I am saddened that we would take human waste and dump it on our land from another state up North. But I guess money is the key to everything.”

