Governor Cuomo grants 35,000 paroled felons the right to vote

Liberal logic: Voting allows one to “re-connect” with their community.
From Fox News: In an executive order signed Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted some 35,000 paroled felons the right to vote.
The move by the second-term Democrat came after state Republicans blocked a bill in the state Senate.
“I’m unwilling to take no for an answer,” Cuomo said at the annual convention of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network in New York City. “I’m going to make it law by executive order.”
The new directive includes New York in a list of 14 states and the District of Columbia that allow felons to vote in elections after serving their sentence.
“It is unconscionable to deny voting rights to New Yorkers who have paid their debt and have re-entered society,” Cuomo said in a statement.
“This reform will reduce disenfranchisement and will help restore justice and fairness to our democratic process. Withholding or delaying voting rights diminishes our democracy.”
Cuomo said that nearly three-fourths of parolees in New York are black or Latino, and allowing parolees to vote will help them to reconnect with the community.
But Republicans disagree and already started pouncing on Cuomo over the new measure. Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan said Wednesday that the order was bad public policy and could potentially be illegal because the governor ignored the Legislature.
Ed Cox, chairman of the state Republican Party, in a statement, called the directive an “outrageous power grab” in a bid to appeal to “radical primary voters,” according to the New York Times.
Cuomo is facing an energized Democratic primary challenge from “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon, who has repeatedly attacked the governor from the left and for failing to support minorities in the state.
DCG
Yeah, and NYC-born Cuomo is an undocumented (legal) immigrant, likewise a victim of those nasty conservatives, catering to the illegal aliens who will be voting for him. What a sleaze.
What good are laws if idiots like this just over ride them and put something illegal on the books and make it law. All I can say is if NYC elected him it tells you what the majority of who live there and what the think and believe is right and wrong. Nice article DCG
35,000 more Demonrats.
I was going to say the same thing.
Cuomo should be locked up and the key thrown away, with many other demonrats, and some RINOs thrown in the mix for good measure.
Hopefully the Republic will survive these idiots and criminals!
Lock and load, brothers and sisters, we the people must be ready when the hour commeth to defend these the United States of America.
When Demorats are able to institute laws, or edicts at will, this spells horrendous problems for our nation. Why, when the taxpayers have had to feed, shelter, medicate, and guard these individuals should they have “voting rights” restored? This is but another plan to beef up the roles of the DNC. I might be able to see where if a person who has served their time, and five to seven years has passed, that they should be able to “apply to have their voting rights restored.” The restoration of such should depend on whether they have entered society, and become a law-abiding citizen.
I have no doubt but what the Founding Fathers would roll over in their graves if they were to see the nonsense that is currently going on.
If they’re still on Parole, that means they have NOT completed they’re Sentence. This boils my blood!!!!!!!
In Ct., even if you’ve served your time incarcerated, which is an average of 55%, (if you get a year, you spend 6 Months), then Probation and/or Parole is actually part of the Sentence upon release. On Parole you are still “Property of the Commissioner of the Department of Corrections”.
CUOMO – Completely Unbelievable Overbearing Moronic Oppressor
I am no fan of any of the Cuomo Clan: Andrew Cuomo is a gangster, he is a THUG, given his statement on pro-life people living in New York State.
But, according to New York State Law, a paroled or released felon may apply to the Governor’s Office for having his voting rights reinstated. This has been the law for decades; A former roommate of mine was a convicted felon, and he had his voting rights reinstated or restored two years after his release from an “honor farm.”
I will be clear: I have NO USE for EITHER political party. Vote for the lesser of two evils, and—viola!—you still wind up with evil.
But be that as it may, I believe that once a felon is released—and they must be monitored and prepped for release into society (which they are not, or not adequately prepped) he should have his rights restored. (Thanks to the Federal Gun Laws of 1968, the felon will never be legally allowed to own a firearm). So a former felon can have his voting rights—and his driving privileges—restored. The laws vary from state to state.
The problem with New York State is that New York City remains a part of it: The City has been in a Democratic STRANGLEHOLD for over 70 years, while most of the remainder of the State is Republican. But even that is changing, because New York State has been depopulating for at least two decades or more now, due to changing demographics and disappearing industries (although Buffalo is making something of a comeback).
I think the real solution to this problem—if President Trump can ever drain the swamp—would be to prosecute BOTH parties under the RICO Statutes, because we effectively have been under criminal rule ever since Ronald Reagan left office. The released felon can commit street crime—bad enough; The white collar executive criminal never goes to jail and wreaks more danger upon the whole country!
The same problem exists in the state of Illinois; Chiraq will always be part of the state, consumes all the revenues, and provides all the dead people and illegal alien voters. Other than Chiraq and E. St. Louis and surrounding communities, the majority of Illinois is conservative. However, white collar crime (both Parties) continues at all levels, city, county and state.
