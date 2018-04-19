Why We Need Justice Soon

“When the sentence for a crime is not quickly carried out, people’s hearts are filled with schemes to do wrong.” – Ecclesiastes 8:11

In plain talk, letting the wicked off the hook when when they are guilty of huge crimes, will have the result of multiplying their number. Instead of the Clinton Crime Family, we will have the Clinton Crime Extended Family.

What this means to me is that the longer we go without word that the treasonous mob is being brought to justice, the more we lose confidence in restoring the rule of law.

And if we want to know what it means to have a nation give up on law and justice, we need only look to Mexico, where police are corrupt or dead or both; where politicians are openly bought for bribes. And where people caught in the middle face tragedy. I haven’t been able to get this boy’s death out of my mind. I think about him and want to cry for a year.

