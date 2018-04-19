The man who threatened Stormy Daniels looks just like…

Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford, also known as Peggy Peterson in court documents), 39, is a porn actress and stripper.

Stormy claims she had a one-night stand with Donald Trump in 2006, and that she was paid hush money. On March 6, 2018, she filed a lawsuit against Trump claiming that the nondisclosure agreement she had signed regarding the alleged affair was invalid because Trump had never personally signed it.

In a March 25, 2018, interview with 60 Minutes, Stormy said that in 2011 in a Las Vegas parking lot, a man had threatened her and her infant daughter. According to Stormy, the man said: “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” Looking at her daughter, the man said, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in an appearance on The View, Stormy revealed a sketch of the man — a composite she and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, recently had done based on her memory of the brief encounter in Las Vegas SEVEN years ago.

Surprise!

The mystery man looks just like Stormy’s husband, porn actor Brendon Miller!

From TMZ:

There’s a good reason Stormy Daniels nailed the description of the man she says threatened her way back in 2011 … ’cause he looks exactly like the guy sleeping next to her! Look, we’re not saying Stormy’s husband, Brendon Miller, IS the guy who warned her to back off Trump — we’re just saying she might have gotten a little confused while talking to the sketch artist. Fact is, the suspect sketch IS a dead ringer for Brendon … the porn actor who married Stormy in 2010, mind you. So, he was on the scene when the alleged threat went down in Las Vegas.

If you’re gonna make stuff up, at least be a bit more imaginative.

H/t Big Lug

~Eowyn