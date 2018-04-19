The man who threatened Stormy Daniels looks just like…

Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford, also known as Peggy Peterson in court documents), 39, is a porn actress and stripper.
Stormy claims she had a one-night stand with Donald Trump in 2006, and that she was paid hush money. On March 6, 2018, she filed a lawsuit against Trump claiming that the nondisclosure agreement she had signed regarding the alleged affair was invalid because Trump had never personally signed it.
In a March 25, 2018, interview with 60 Minutes, Stormy said that in 2011 in a Las Vegas parking lot, a man had threatened her and her infant daughter. According to Stormy, the man said: “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” Looking at her daughter, the man said, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”
On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in an appearance on The View, Stormy revealed a sketch of the man — a composite she and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, recently had done based on her memory of the brief encounter in Las Vegas SEVEN years ago.
Surprise!
The mystery man looks just like Stormy’s husband, porn actor Brendon Miller!
From TMZ:
There’s a good reason Stormy Daniels nailed the description of the man she says threatened her way back in 2011 … ’cause he looks exactly like the guy sleeping next to her!
Look, we’re not saying Stormy’s husband, Brendon Miller, IS the guy who warned her to back off Trump — we’re just saying she might have gotten a little confused while talking to the sketch artist.
Fact is, the suspect sketch IS a dead ringer for Brendon … the porn actor who married Stormy in 2010, mind you. So, he was on the scene when the alleged threat went down in Las Vegas.
If you’re gonna make stuff up, at least be a bit more imaginative.
H/t Big Lug
~Eowyn
Never marry a woman that has 3 aliases, I wonder where the “Peggy Peterson” came from? He looks like a real piece of work too, just look at that pair, isn’t the Left embarrassed to present these 2 as some type of credible anything, these are the 2 people they are using to defame The President of The United States of America…What a joke, they disgust me.
There was a time when, if anything close to this were true, we wouldn’t hear about it. Why? Because its tacky. It is insulting to the office.
Anyone who thinks the current standard is an improvement is insane.
I don’t believe for one second that she was threatened nor do I believe anything that she says. A porn couple??? And The View? Please…The “left” and the global elite are trying everything and anything they can do to discredit Trump.
Her story makes no sense. She said she was threatened in 2011, but Trump didn’t come on the scene for the story until years later, even though their sex non sex event supposedly happened years before that. Interesting timing.Thus is there really story.
Cohen and Trump both said Trump didn’t know about about the agreement, so he couldn’t sign something he wasn’t aware of.
This is a run down old ho running out of money and someone is paying her big money to take the President down. A full fiscal audit on and off shore is needed.
If she waits for years to start blacking mailing her previous customers, there must be a lot of men out there wondering if they are next.
Knowing of Trumps germaphobe tendencies, it is hard to believe he would put his tool where thousands had gone before, especially with the AIDS epidemic in that field of work and she said he didn’t use protection.
She said she just wants the whole truth to come out, what truth? She is shaking down customers. Her attorney has already admitted he would talk settlement.
It begs the question, if that’s the case why would Trump hire her husband to threaten her? It speaks to her credibility so to speak, thus to the truth or not of her supposed sex with Trump. Would anyone be surprised if Soros is paying her to do all this? How come when Obola the virus was in the WH no one cared about his homo sex with the businessman from Frisco – true because the guy testified to congress?
Or… Tom Brady?
I’m sick of hearing the press refer to her as an “adult film star”. Please!
An adult film star? Like Jimmy Stewart, or John Huston, or Henry Fonda, or Kathryn Hepburn, or Cary Grant, or Spencer Tracy?
I have the same problem with calling porn “Adult books” or even “Men’s books” Horse piddle. Adult books would include books on science, religion, philosophy, art, etc., and men’s books involve sports. And golf. And guns…
Call a spade a spade! She’s a woman who was paid to have sex in movies, which makes her a whore. So why even listen to or care about her? She wasn’t raped, she was paid for her services — to keep quiet about them…
“I’m ready for my close up, Mr. Demille, oooh! Not THAT close”.
Hey, if you can’t trust a two-bit whore that flaunts her body for bucks, who can you trust?
Porn actors are already mixed up to start with. who in their right mind is going to commit sex acts for the public to view. So what ever she thinks she might have seen or what she is being coached to having seen is questionable to start with no credibility what so ever.
a porn ,,star,,now a worldwide porn ,,star,,…whoa!
Getn’g to know you, getn’g to know all about you……from an unknown hooker to a famous whore overnight! Who’s footing the bill?
President Trump wouldn’t touch that whore with a bargepole. I’m really glad he loves females, unlike the former homosexual crack smoking moslem, but given his history, I’m confident he didn’t have to pay professional whores for entertainment. Any woman who has sex on camera will literally say or do anything for money and 15 minutes of fame. No morals, no shame, disgusting.
The “media” has finally graduated from airing amateur hookers as “experts” to the real thing. Congratulations MSNBC and CNN. Maybe they can get a remote office at the Bunny Ranch.
By the way, that’s either her husband or Arnold Schwartzeneger.
I dare not share this on social media – it wouldn’t be allowed or would be taken down fast.It seems Trump and Pompeo have been doing some interesting things behind the scenes with NK & Russia, but also working at cleaning up swamp critters – of the most depraved type – hope if THIS (https://tinyurl.com/y8reks4u) is true that Hillary and Huma will be soon joining the Peter fellow in the story -under arrest.
