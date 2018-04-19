The Dogs of War

Posted on April 19, 2018 by | 11 Comments

WARNING: Get your hanky ready . . . .

H/t GiGi

~Eowyn

11 responses to “The Dogs of War

  1. palcau ioan | April 19, 2018 at 9:06 am | Reply

    awesome,speechless,my heart in pieces!

  2. Grif | April 19, 2018 at 9:11 am | Reply

    There is no limit to the love of a dog for his master.
    There is no limit to the love of a master for his dog.
    My hope is that one day I will become the person my dog thinks I am. I owe him no less.

  3. Hadenoughalready | April 19, 2018 at 9:14 am | Reply

    Tears

  4. Alma | April 19, 2018 at 9:20 am | Reply

    dogs ARE pure LOVE. IT IS SO GOOD TO GROW OLD WITH LOVE AT YOUR SIDE. MY BARNEY IS MY LOVE.

  5. Stovepipe | April 19, 2018 at 9:33 am | Reply

    I respect Service Dogs more than anything in the World, Thanks for Posting.

  7. Lana | April 19, 2018 at 9:57 am | Reply

    You’re trying to tear my heart out!

  8. filia.aurea | April 19, 2018 at 10:00 am | Reply

    Brave, beautiful soldiers. Heartbreaking to lose a single one of these heroes.

  9. pigpen51 | April 19, 2018 at 10:09 am | Reply

    I have to rant. How can anybody respect the son of a b….h that takes a knee during the National Anthem of a GAME, because they are butt hurt over the way some cop treated some poor person with less than kid gloves? He has no idea how the poor live. When Colin Kapernick stands up from his knee, takes off his football uniform and puts on an army or marine uniform, and goes overseas and on patrol to help protect his fellow soldiers, in support of the mission of defending this nation that has given him so much, then I will applaud his so called sacrifice. Until then, I have more respect for a dog then for him. At least they show loyalty to their friends, instead of to themselves.

