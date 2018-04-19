WARNING: Get your hanky ready . . . .
H/t GiGi
~Eowyn
WARNING: Get your hanky ready . . . .
H/t GiGi
~Eowyn
|pigpen51 on Left eat left: Libtard Amy Sch…
|pigpen51 on The Dogs of War
|Lana on Left eat left: Libtard Amy Sch…
|lophatt on The man who threatened Stormy…
|Lana on Left eat left: Libtard Amy Sch…
|lophatt on The man who threatened Stormy…
|lophatt on The man who threatened Stormy…
|filia.aurea on The Dogs of War
|lophatt on The man who threatened Stormy…
|pigpen51 on The little man Caption Co…
|lophatt on The man who threatened Stormy…
|Lana on The Dogs of War
|filia.aurea on The man who threatened Stormy…
|lophatt on Left eat left: Libtard Amy Sch…
|Brian Heinz on Wayne Madsen: Israel uses Sen.…
awesome,speechless,my heart in pieces!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is no limit to the love of a dog for his master.
There is no limit to the love of a master for his dog.
My hope is that one day I will become the person my dog thinks I am. I owe him no less.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tears
LikeLike
dogs ARE pure LOVE. IT IS SO GOOD TO GROW OLD WITH LOVE AT YOUR SIDE. MY BARNEY IS MY LOVE.
LikeLike
I can feel the love in the carousel above.
LikeLike
I couldn’t agree more!
LikeLike
I respect Service Dogs more than anything in the World, Thanks for Posting.
LikeLike
Great dogs!
LikeLike
You’re trying to tear my heart out!
LikeLike
Brave, beautiful soldiers. Heartbreaking to lose a single one of these heroes.
LikeLike
I have to rant. How can anybody respect the son of a b….h that takes a knee during the National Anthem of a GAME, because they are butt hurt over the way some cop treated some poor person with less than kid gloves? He has no idea how the poor live. When Colin Kapernick stands up from his knee, takes off his football uniform and puts on an army or marine uniform, and goes overseas and on patrol to help protect his fellow soldiers, in support of the mission of defending this nation that has given him so much, then I will applaud his so called sacrifice. Until then, I have more respect for a dog then for him. At least they show loyalty to their friends, instead of to themselves.
LikeLike