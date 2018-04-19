Left eat left: Libtard Amy Schumer’s new movie receiving backlash from feminists and SJWs

According to “surveys” her new movie, I Feel Pretty, is on track to open behind her last two comedies.
Critics have called the movie “depressing,” an “honest- to-God fiasco,” some “crap comedy,” and a movie with a “story that is simplistic.”
Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.
From Fox News: Comedian Amy Schumer responded to the criticism she received for her latest film “I Feel Pretty” after the movie’s trailer spurred backlash.
Schumer, 36, told the Daily Beast she was aware of the backlash the film’s trailer received after critics blasted the movie’s message and accused it of focusing on today’s beauty standards.
“I was surprised,” Schumer said of the backlash. “But then I understood right away.”
The movie is about Renee Bennett, played by Schumer, who works for a beauty company but has low self-esteem. The woman does not feel pretty or thin enough compared to the other women in her office.
Bennett’s whole outlook on her life changes after she hits her head during an exercise class. The fall gives her a self-esteem boost and increases her confidence.
Following the trailer, critics accused the film of body-shaming women and setting “a standard of beauty so high that someone as conventionally attractive as Amy Schumer doesn’t meet it.”
“People felt like this was supposed to be a movie where I play the really ugly girl and then I get pretty in the end or something,” Schumer said. “But that’s not what it is. It’s just about somebody with really low self-esteem.”
“It’s a metaphor for how much you want to be able to communicate to the people you love that you think are gorgeous, that you wish they could see themselves the way you see them,” the “Trainwreck” star explained. “People just kind of projected their own stuff onto it. That doesn’t surprise me. I think people do that for everything. But I really hope that doesn’t keep them from seeing the movie.”
Schumer said she thought the backlash was “clarifying” and believed there was a need for a film like “I Feel Pretty” now.
“I think the trailer really triggered people, which is part of the reason why I think there is such a need for this movie right now,” she said. “And I hope that people do give it a chance. I know they’ll feel good leaving it. I really believe that.”
Despite Schumer believing the film’s message is enough to bring viewers in, The Hollywood Reporter stated the movie is slated to open lower than her other two hit comedies “Snatched” and “Trainwreck.” The movie is expected to take in $13 to $15 million during the opening compared to “Trainwreck” which received $30.1 million.
“I Feel Pretty” hits theaters on Friday.
DCG
“Spurned”? You people need a proofreader.
LikeLike
Did you not read these three words: “From Fox News”?
Go nitpick with Fox News: http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2018/04/18/amy-schumer-responds-to-backlash-over-her-new-film-feel-pretty.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure it was typo: “spurred” instead of “spurned”.
I’ve made the correction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No just read what it says easy enough I’m back woods folk and I saw that LOL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
anyway not watching hollyweird movies for years already,so…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like DGC said one more left wing nut movie I will not see nor would I want to as well. Sorry been out a while chemo slows me down some but will post as I am able. I know folks get a laugh out of this backwoods TN guys post lol. But its all in fun.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Godspeed Brian, stay in the fight. I don’t know you personally, but I can empathize, nothing means a thing without mental and physical health. In other words, You can’t be happy when you’re feeling crappy. Stay strong, even if it’s the last thing you want to do, take a walk in the fresh air, you’ll feel better afterwards, I promise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You hit the nail on the head must be from experience seems till you get cancer and go through it no way to understand I didn’t when I didn’t have it I had no idea. Thank you for the kind words you a saint for your words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get well soon and God bless you and heal you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
THANK YOU from the heart Maryaha sweet of you to say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless you Brian. Cancer is a rough ride and Chemo is rougher. Don’t just hang in there, punch that devil cancer’s lights out!
LikeLike
I hope her Cousin Chucky is proud of her, he probably is. My Dog just glanced at the computer screen and got sick when she saw her photo!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m going to eat at a Peruvian restaurant that the food is delicious, Rose’ wine and a tres leches to die for! I hate blubber thus won’t pay to watch her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“But I really hope that doesn’t keep them from seeing the movie.”
Translation: I’m ugly, immoral, and hateful to the core, but I need the money. Please buy tickets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s face it, Amy Shumer is neither pretty or funny. I suspect the only reason we even know who she is, is that she has a famous JEWISH uncle. She isn’t funny unless you find someone who can say “vagina” more times than any normal person amusing.
She is fat. She can call that whatever she likes, but the fact is, she eats too much. This is not an incurable condition. Her movie makes the case that fat pigs that eat too much shouldn’t moderate themselves. They should just continue to blow up like blimps until they become morbidly obese.
She is about as funny and endearing as Lena Dunham. In fact, they should come as a “set”. Other than the fact that she is a “large” girl, there is nothing “deformed” or physically unattractive about her other than she eats too much.
This has to be the height of self-serving narcissism. She wants to flaunt her fat and demand that her eyesore audience applaud her for it.
LikeLike
“She is about as funny and endearing as Lena Dunham. In fact, they should come as a “set”.”
LOL!
LikeLike
I think that a better title for this movie is “I feel stupid”.
LikeLike