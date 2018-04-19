Classless socialist: Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant becomes unhinged with Women’s March tweet about Barbara Bush

Remember folks, #LoveTrumpsHate!
The left always reveal their vile, hypocritical souls while claiming to be the party of “tolerance” and “pro-women.”
Yet time and time and time again they show they are bullies to anyone who doesn’t share their political ideology.
That is the case of Seattle councilmember and socialist Kshama Sawant.
After Barbara Bush passed away, the Women’s March (whom we are no fans of) tweeted the following: “Rest in peace and power, Barbara Bush.”
Short, sweet and polite.
But the socialist was having NONE OF THAT. The councilmember tweeted the following:
“This is terrible. @womensmarch organizers have helped lead historic protests since Trump’s election but this tweet shows how, without a political compass, even well-meaning progressives can end up giving cover to ruling class & ultimately undermining struggles against oppression.”
Classy.
Best part is the reaction (of which the MAJORITY did not approve of her tweet) by many proggies. Here’s some examples:
“What is wrong with you? The woman died. It’s not like she was a dictator. There’s nothing wrong with expressing condolences.”
“You’re Politics is sick with resentment, and anger. Explains why we have seen little as far as solutions to our homeless explosion, but a significant increase in vitriolic political rhetoric.”
“This is an incredibly troubling message, Councilmember. You have a rude awakening coming for your re-election. I’d highly suggest you start focusing on the ISSUES in your district and not dissing on a Women’s group expressing their thoughts of someone that passed away.”
“This is beyond pathetic. Have a little bit of respect. If it was you in mourning, even those of us who despise you, would be sympathetic to the pain your loss would cause your loved ones. You seriously need a lesson in humility.”
“You are disgusting (and I’m trying to be nice – maybe I shouldn’t since you aren’t). What you did is exactly against women!! It shouldn’t matter what side of the political spectrum someone is for the women’s march to express condolences.”
“Kshama…you lost your voters by this simple tweet.”
“Imagine if someone said that about your mother, daughter, sister… How utterly disturbing your comment is.
“you are an embarrassment to the city of seattle and state of washington.”
“Shame on you!”
Not a good look for you, Seattle voters. Remember this during Sawant’s next re-election campaign.
DCG
But yet when Minnie Mandela dies they’re all devastated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not a good look for you, Seattle voters. Remember this during ANY LIBERAL DEMOCAT’S next re-election campaign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Open mouth insert foot hope she has athletes foot or toe fungus that she gets trench mouth for a day. Do not disrespect the dead for one day you will be there and answer for what you said that is if your lucky enough to change your ways that is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Well meaning-progressives”?…Some thing very disturbing about that phrase; a real non-sequitur.
LikeLiked by 3 people
DCG . . . . Excellent Post! This is the very best news I have heard today; this totally lame person who speaks for the City of Seattle, seems to have shot herself in the foot. I just hope that the voters of Seattle have long memories, and that they remember what an acid tongued witch they have serving on their City Council.
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘giving cover to ruling class and ultimately undermining struggles against oppression”???? Sounds like something right out of Marx’s commie handbook. These people are unbelievable but even more so are those who listen to these pinko unAmericans. If they want to live under a socialist/commie regime by all means… go… go… do it and leave us alone.
LikeLiked by 1 person