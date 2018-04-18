Wayne Madsen: Israel uses Sen. Lindsey Graham’s homosexuality to blackmail him

RINO Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and his bud John McCain, are known neo-cons, aka warmongers for Israel.
Two days ago, on April 16, 2018, Graham criticized the Trump Administration’s April 14 firing of 105 missiles at Syrian government targets over an alleged, wholly unverified chemical attack in Douma, a suburb of Damascas (more on this latest Syrian crisis later, in a post to come).
Graham criticized President Trump for not doing enough, calling the bombing a “major step backwards” because the missile-strikes had failed to weaken Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his government.
A lifelong bachelor, RINO Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is long rumored to be homosexual.
As an example, in a speech at a TEA Party event in Greenville, SC on April 17, 2010, William Gheen, President of Americans for Legal Immigration (ALIPAC), said:
“US Senator Lindsey Graham is gay and while many people in South Carolina and Washington DC know that, the general public and Graham’s constituents do not. I personally do not care about Graham’s private life, but in this situation his desire to keep this a secret may explain why he is doing a lot of political dirty work for others who have the power to reveal his secrets. Senator Graham needs to come out of the closet inside that log cabin so the public can rest assured he is not being manipulated with his secret.”
Now Wayne Madsen, who calls himself America’s foremost “independent” journalist, publicly declares Israel has the goods on Graham and is using his closeted homosexuality to blackmail him.
Yesterday, April 17, 2018, in an interview on PressTV, Madsen said:
“Graham is a well-known neoconservative war hawk. He was hoping obviously that John Bolton, who’s his fellow traveler in neoconservative circles and the new national security adviser, that we would see a more sustained military attack against Syria.
What Lindsey Graham wanted to see of course was a US attack on Syrian airfields, infrastructure, the presidential palace, and on the nationals of Russia or Iran or Lebanon, and members of Hezbollah killed. That’s just fine for Lindsey Graham.
Lindsey Graham does not care about putting the world on the brink of World War 3. And I think the reason for that is the fact that Lindsey Graham, who comes from a very conservative state, South Carolina, the Israelis have significant blackmail information on Mr. Graham having to do with his homosexual lifestyle.”
Here’s the audio recording:
The identification of Israel’s interests as America’s interests is best illustrated by an Israeli stamp (below) that was issued upon the inauguration of the Zionist Organization of America House in Tel Aviv.
Founded in 1897, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) is the first official Zionist organization in the United States, and the primary representative of American Jews to the World Zionist Organization. ZOA was instrumental in mobilizing the support of the U.S. government, Congress, and the American public for the creation of Israel in 1948. Following the founding of Israel, and to unify Jewish representation with the executive branch of US government, the ZOA became a charter member of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.
Today, ZOA claims to have 25,000 members.
As you can see, the stamp places the ZOA building in front of the Manhattan skyline:
H/t FOTM‘s josephbc69
See also:
- New York Times: Israeli and other foreign intelligence have the goods on pedophile D.C. politicians
- Jewish LA Times columnist proudly admits Jews run Hollywood
- Threat to free speech: Unconstitutional S720/HR1697 will make it a felony to support anti-Israel boycott
- Congressional Resolutions (HRes 257, SR 118) will sic law enforcement on you for ‘hating’ Muslims, Jews, or blacks
- Israeli TV mocks Jesus Christ as a monkey nailed to a cross
- Bernie Sanders: Faithful Christians are racist bigots, unfit for public office
- Remembering the U.S.S. Liberty — June 8, 1967
- Israeli intelligence chief said Israel does not want ISIS to be defeated
- WTF? ISIS apologizes for attacking Israeli soldiers
~Eowyn
Blamed phaggots and other perverts destroy the once moral structure of our nation, while the ashkenazi use their hi-jacked heritage to drain our strength and resources for their own goal of not just a new Israel, but total world dominion.
This is not ‘our’ Gods plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are a SAVED Christian then you to are a Zionist
The name “Zionism” comes from the word “Zion,” which was the name of a stronghold in Jerusalem. Over time, the term “Zion” came to be applied to Jerusalem in general, and later to the Jewish idea of utopia.
Zionism was not a religious movement; it was a primarily political. The early Zionists sought to establish a secular state of Israel, recognized by the world, through purely legal means. Theodor Herzl, for example, was a completely assimilated secular Jewish journalist. He felt little attachment to his Jewish heritage until he covered the trial of Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish captain in the French military who was (unjustly) convicted of passing secrets to Germany. The charges against Dreyfus brought out a wave of anti-Jewish sentiment that shocked Herzl into realizing the need for a Jewish state. Early Zionists were so desperate for a refuge at one point that they actually considered a proposal to create a Jewish homeland in Uganda. Alaska and Siberia were also discussed. But the only land that truly inspired Jewish people worldwide was our ancient homeland, at that time a part of the Ottoman (Turkish) Empire known as Palestine.
During World War I, the Zionist cause gained some degree of support from Great Britain. In a 1917 letter from British foreign secretary Lord Balfour to Jewish financier Lord Rothschild, the British government expressed a commitment to creating a Jewish homeland in Palestine. This letter is commonly known as the Balfour Declaration. Unfortunately, the British were speaking out of both sides of their mouth, simultaneously promising Arabs their freedom if they helped to defeat the Ottoman Empire, which at that time controlled most of the Middle East (including the modern states of Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq, as well as significant portions of Saudi Arabia and northern Africa). The British promised the Arabs that they would limit Jewish settlement in Palestine mere months after the Balfour Declaration expressed support for “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.”
LikeLike
“If you are a SAVED Christian then you to are a Zionist”
BS. Zionists are not Christians, they are Jews.
And if you think present-day Jews are actually the biological descendants of the ancient Hebrews, you are woefully ignorant. DNA tests show 90% of Jews today are Ashkenazis, who are not biological descendants of the ancient Hebrews, but of Khazars in the Caucasus who had converted to Judaism in the 8th century.
LikeLiked by 1 person