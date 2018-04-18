The little man Caption Contest

Posted on April 18, 2018 by | 20 Comments

This is the 174th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic (h/t DCG):

Mark Zuckerberg at Senate committee, April 10, 2018

About the pic: On April 10, 2018, Facebook co-founder/chairman/CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation regarding Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach. of Facebook users’ personal information. Although his Facebook flagrantly violates users’ privacy by leaking their personal data and information, at the Senate hearing, Zuckerberg jealously guarded his own privacy by refusing to name the hotel he was staying in and the people he’d messaged that week.

Born and raised as a Jew, Zuckerberg became an atheist. In 2016, he said the atheism was “a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important.” It appears he has reverted to his Jewish roots, judging by his recitation of a Jewish prayer, Mi Shebeirach, to the God of his ancestors at the end of his Harvard University commencement address in May 2017. (But when a Christian invokes the name of Jesus at commencement, all hell breaks lose.)

Only 33 years old, Zuckerberg has a net worth of $62.2 billion. He is 5′ 6″ tall.

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Research by CDC scientists found there really is a Small Man, aka Napoleon, Syndrome. Men who feel they don’t measure up to traditional masculine gender norms, are three times more prone to seek power, war and conquest to make up for their physical shortcomings.

~Eowyn

20 responses to “The little man Caption Contest

  1. Mike | April 18, 2018 at 4:25 am | Reply

    These hemorrhoids are KILLING me!

  2. RLJohnson77 | April 18, 2018 at 4:35 am | Reply

    Little man over compensating.

  3. Theyellowbear | April 18, 2018 at 4:43 am | Reply

    Well, if he would have just sat on his wallet, he wouldn’t have needed the booster…

  4. squirrelmistresssquirrelmistress | April 18, 2018 at 5:15 am | Reply

    looks like he hit the power up button, now he will grow to be a big zucc

  5. Silhouette | April 18, 2018 at 5:39 am | Reply

    I should have had a second booster so I can REALLY look down on everyone.

  6. Pat Riot | April 18, 2018 at 5:52 am | Reply

    Butthurt = need for extra pillow.

  7. kjf | April 18, 2018 at 6:01 am | Reply

    Bog my butt hurts, who knew members of congress are so rough

  8. MoFrappy | April 18, 2018 at 6:51 am | Reply

    Little known fact: the Zuck has IBS and needs a charcoal pillow strategically placed as to not stink out congress. I disagree with the placement- more flatulence came out of the hole at the other end.

  9. Lou Minati | April 18, 2018 at 6:58 am | Reply

    During his recent Senate testimony, Mark Zuckerberg demonstrates how much taller he looks while sitting on his latest invention, the Billionaire’s Booster Seat with Built-In Butt Plug (shown here with optional vibrator attachment).

  10. Zigggy | April 18, 2018 at 7:08 am | Reply

    The Zuckerberg Cyborg sits atop his wireless charging station.

  11. Stephen T. McCarthy | April 18, 2018 at 7:23 am | Reply

    The higher I sit, the better they can see my stylish haircut!

    ~ D-FensDogG
    STMcC Presents ‘BATTLE OF THE BANDS’

  12. S. Faulkner | April 18, 2018 at 7:50 am | Reply

    No matter how much money he has, he will always be a little short.

  13. Kevin J Lankford | April 18, 2018 at 8:11 am | Reply

    Now…If only none of these big mean people recognize my “Ken Doll” clothes.

  14. Yahoo | April 18, 2018 at 8:14 am | Reply

    Laying on his Platform, Lying about his Platform.

  15. kjf | April 18, 2018 at 8:26 am | Reply

    Damn, I really dont understand why Uncle Joe didnt believe I am 33 last night. Ouch that is sore

  16. christy | April 18, 2018 at 8:45 am | Reply

    This is used in the same fashion as the Weekend at Bernie’s corpse was help up by other actors. Zuk who is dead inside as you see by those eyes is propped up by a cheap cushion. Perfect for the dog and pony show that is a Congressional Hearing.

  17. christinewjc | April 18, 2018 at 8:47 am | Reply

    Damn hemorrhoids! Where is my Kabooti Ice hemorrhoid relief donut cushion when I need it?

  18. Steve B | April 18, 2018 at 8:48 am | Reply

    An attempt to ease the pain from all that Deep State penetration…..

  19. truckjunkie | April 18, 2018 at 8:50 am | Reply

    …and THAT is why you can’t sit at the “big kids’ table…

