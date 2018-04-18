The little man Caption Contest

This is the 174th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic (h/t DCG):

About the pic: On April 10, 2018, Facebook co-founder/chairman/CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation regarding Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach. of Facebook users’ personal information. Although his Facebook flagrantly violates users’ privacy by leaking their personal data and information, at the Senate hearing, Zuckerberg jealously guarded his own privacy by refusing to name the hotel he was staying in and the people he’d messaged that week.

Born and raised as a Jew, Zuckerberg became an atheist. In 2016, he said the atheism was “a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important.” It appears he has reverted to his Jewish roots, judging by his recitation of a Jewish prayer, Mi Shebeirach, to the God of his ancestors at the end of his Harvard University commencement address in May 2017. (But when a Christian invokes the name of Jesus at commencement, all hell breaks lose.)

Only 33 years old, Zuckerberg has a net worth of $62.2 billion. He is 5′ 6″ tall.

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

(scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook. The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Research by CDC scientists found there really is a Small Man, aka Napoleon, Syndrome. Men who feel they don’t measure up to traditional masculine gender norms, are three times more prone to seek power, war and conquest to make up for their physical shortcomings.

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, click here.

~Eowyn