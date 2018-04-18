Florida city inspector Melissa Power to veteran: ‘You did nothing for this country!’

The Daily Wire reports that on April 16, 2018, a Jacksonville, Florida city inspector issued a warning citation to a sports store for flying on its rooftop the American flag and flags of the five branches of the U.S. military.

The inspector’s name is Melissa Power. The store is Jaguar Power Sports.

A customer in the store, a military veteran, took issue with Power’s citation.

As recounted by store employee Katie Klasse, Power got in the veteran’s face.

Power: “What did you do for this country?”

Veteran: “I took three bullets to the leg. I almost lost my life for this country. I’m retired. I’m a veteran.”

Power gets in his face, points her finger at him and says, “You did nothing for this country.”

The store’s employees said Power became so disruptive she was asked to leave.

Power’s supervisor was at Jaguar Power Sports when the incident occurred.

When Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry was informed about the incident, he tweeted (@lennycurry):

We support our military and veterans, and we appreciate businesses who honor their service. I have directed city staff that military flags should be treated same as US flag. Let them fly. I Have reached out to the business owner & will review employee procedures. COJ employees r expected to be respectful of our customers – you, the people of Jacksonville.

The Blaze reported that Jacksonville City Hall was inundated with calls about the citation, and that many calls wanted the inspector fired.

Many military veterans are furious:

Dan Arbour: “They’re flying a flag on their building and it’s not out in the street. It’s not in the public right-of-way. All these flags represent people who lived, worked and died serving our country so we can do this. Somebody needs to school her on what the codes are. She doesn’t know what she’s talking about. We have the life we have because of these flags and the men who serve. I’ve got words for her that I can’t say on TV.”

Stephen Anthon: “I was very offended. If this business didn’t support veterans, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Navy veteran Lanny Austin: “I was enraged. I’m retired Navy. My son’s retired Army. We put our butts out there and they pull this. I don’t like it. The way she handled herself was totally disrespectful.”

Contact info. for Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry:

Mailing address: Mayor’s Office, City Hall at St. James Building, 117 W. Duval St. Suite 400, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Phone: (904) 630-1776

Email: MayorLennyCurry@coj.net

Petition to fire Melissa Power here.

~Eowyn