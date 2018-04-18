Dick’s Sporting Goods to destroy all firearms pulled from shelves

Whatever makes them feeeeeeel good. Hope their stockholders are happy because this just means more business for Cabela’s.
From Fox News: Dick’s Sporting Goods announced on Monday it will destroy all of the unsold firearms it pulled off store shelves in February after the deadly Parkland school shooting.
The sports retailer decided to destroy the assault-style rifles instead of returning them to the manufacturer, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported. On Feb. 28, 2018, the Pittsburgh-based company announced it would immediately stop selling assault-style rifles and ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21. It was not immediately clear how many firearms will be destroyed.
“We are in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories that are no longer for sale as a result of our February 28th policy change,” a spokesperson from Dick’s Sporting Goods told the media outlet. “We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations.”
The rifles will be demolished at distribution centers and then delivered to a salvage company to be recycled.
The changes came after the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The accused gunman, Nikolas Cruz, shot and killed 17 students and faculty with an AR-15. Cruz legally purchased the firearm.
“Thoughts and prayers are not enough,” the company said in a statement. “We support and respect the Second Amendment, and we recognize and appreciate that the vast majority of gun owners in this country are responsible, law-abiding citizens. But we have to help solve the problem that’s in front of us.”
Following the massacre, shooting survivors called on Congress to pass stricter gun laws. The company previously pulled sporting rifles from its shelves after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
The sporting goods store is currently facing two lawsuits due to the imposed age limit on purchasing firearms.
DCG
As RushLimbaugh sez: = “Words Mean Things” so the choice of a “certain word” can make or change your perception on the overall meaning of a statement.. The Radical Left has added the word “style” to the phrase: “Assault Style Rifle.” Now re-check your “perception” of it’s expanded meaning & intent..!!
Means “anything scary to liberals” now…
The strategy is now clear. The Anti-Second Amendment gun rights forces are going the corporate route. When no business would sell you guns or ammunition, then the 2nd Amendment really means nothing.
Why all those progressive “Business thought leaders” convinced corporate boards that leftist politics made more $$$ somehow.
I don’t believe profit is the motive any more. Just look at the track records of JC Penney and Target.
Totally agree. The motive has been for a long time to destroy America. Speak of domestic enemies; they are hiding everywhere, like cockroaches and disease carrying rats!
Nice vague article in Forbes with clear title:
“The Danger of Not Embracing ESG,” by Stuart R. Levine, 5 Jan 2018
https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesinsights/2018/01/05/the-danger-of-not-embracing-esg/#4bf208bd2a75
“Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)” (a.k.a., “Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)”) means… you guessed it.
P.S. Notice how Vanguard and BlackRock are identified by name as “good” ESG companies here, but are now being punished for not divesting in gun companies now.
Oooh, destroying evil “assault weapons” AND recycling– and “modern, progressive” corporate virtue signaling twofer!
Boy! Truly cannot cure stupid! Please someone sue these idiots for unconstitutionally deciding not to sell firearms to law abiding 18 to 21 year olds. Class action suit rings sweet. Doable?
Don’t think so. While the Constitution’s 2nd Amendment says we have the right to own and bear arms, but that doesn’t mean businesses have a constitutional obligation to sell arms. Privately-owned businesses can sell or not sell whatever they choose, as long as the merchandise is not an illegal substance.
During the Obama Administration, the Dept of Homeland Security purchased 7000 assault rifles. These were not “assault style rifles”, but select-fire, full-auto, but they were called “Personal Self Defense Rifles”. So from which company were they purchased? And is it excempt from corporate gun control “virtue signaling”.
But there you have it. In the hands of the People, semi-auto rifles are “assault weapons” and in the hands of government agents, they are “Personal Self Defense Weapons”.
And hey, why isn’t Trump sending those rifles in Homeland Security’s Hands to the border to help the Border Patrol provide security for the homeland?
The beginning of the bankruptcy of Dick’s Sporting Goods has now entered the annals of history.
These companies who submit to the pressures of the mis-educated millennials who have been thoroughly indoctrinated with the ideologies of the politically correct liberals are all going to have a limited life span. To plan for your company to not even last one generation is not a good business practice. Remaining totally neutral would be a good plan. Offending no one is impossible. Not offending the majority is easy. They are all catering to the minority. It will cost them. This is indeed, fatal for any business.
I’m still rattled from a heated confrontation (I’m usually non-confrontational) I had yesterday with a staunch democrat on gun control. I had him on every topic with solid facts, every statement I made he just kept saying “No No No” as I was talking, which turned into yelling, toe to toe, he was spitting in my face as he was screaming. He even started to lie to himself, I asked if he would put a gun free zone sign on his apartment and he said yes. I explained why all of these School shootings, if real, happen because they’re soft, unarmed targets. He contradicted himself multiple times, stupid come-backs like when I started to say..when a kid goes to shoot up a…he’d interrupt and say they aren’t kids, they’re grown men with assault rifles! Just really aggravating, got neither of us anywhere, it’s like these people are programmed into a cult. Sorry to drone on, but I’m venting here..This guy is 61 yrs old, on SSDI disability, lives in a nicer place than I do in a sense. He lives in a pretty new apartment complex that’s taxpayer subsidized, he pays no rent, free heat, free electricity, food stamps, free bus fare, free health care, free livery cab rides to a ton of Dr. appts, free prescriptions, on and on. During the argument I told him to stop watching cable TV and News, he said..I don’t watch the News! When I said that I walked over to his TV and pointed, MSNBC was on, mid day! This guy is an able bodied White male who can work, but he’s ‘Bi Polar’, so he get’s a freaking free ride on everything, he even sells his food stamps and eats free at the soup kitchen. He HATES Trump, his girlfriend right now is in a Taxpayer funded drug rehab program…these people make me sick. Sorry about the long Comment, I hope after I hit the send button I’ll feel better, I’m honestly ready to give up, there’s no rules anymore, everyone of these creeps lies and deceives while acting like they have the moral high ground. He hates Trump because he thinks he’s going to lose his goodies I’m sure. These people like him should have to give a drug screen to remain on social services, OK I’m done, there’s a lot more about the argument we had, but I’ll shut up.
One more brief thing, while I’m out there cutting, splitting, hauling, and stacking fire wood to save money, he walks over to his wall and turns up the thermostat to get his free heat.
“I had him on every topic with solid facts, every statement I made he just kept saying ‘No No No'”
The liberal mentality:
It’s true Dr., also shaking his head side to side while saying no, similar to someone putting their hands over their ears, or humming wile I’m making a solid, valid point from official statistics. That’s why I said it was worthless, he didn’t want to hear the truth. He’s a grown man, and he watches The View, and The Talk. I’ve been to his house before that’s how I know, we both know we disagree Politically, it’s always been passive aggressive wiseguy type comments from him, that’s how I know he hates Trump, I’ve heard it a bunch of times, yesterday got heated way beyond a civil debate. It’s still taking up all of the real estate in my brain 24hrs later.
Evict him from your brain!
Our enemies win, when we allow them to occupy our brain space.
What a maroon…
It’s impossible to debate “liberal logic.”
“liberal logic.”
The Oxymoron of the day.
I feel your pain Stovepipe. These types of people and situations are incredibly frustrating. I homeschool my kids, and this year I have to drop the service I use that provides official transcripts for them, as my property taxes are going up $400 a month to pay for much needed public school upgrades. I will have to cut every corner I can just to make the house payment with the increase. The government is robbing us blind here in the Seattle area and sending our money to so many causes I can’t get behind.
CE…You’ll sleep better every night knowing that you don’t get handouts from fellow hard working Citizens, and a thumbs up for teaching the kids the right way. I remember, not that long ago, if someone used Food Stamps in a store, they were embarrassed, now it’s normal, and people brag about having them. Good for you CE, teach your Children the right way in life, I can see that you are, just by the fact your Home Schooling them, Kudos.
I’ve read about all the Seattlites experiencing the tax pain up there. Some are even selling their homes because of the property tax.
I just don’t get how these people keep getting elected and all their tax increases. It’s mind blowing…
“Some are even selling their homes because of the property tax.”
I’ll bet they’re not getting anywhere CLOSE to fair market value for ’em either;the increase,in effect,makes their homes nearly worthless…..
Actually home prices are up in Seattle due to low supply. The median price is somewhere around $820k I believe or close to it. Lots of foreigners buying and paying cash for houses there, too.
Which is why Seattle property taxes are skyrocketing.
You’d think the increase in values and resulting increase in property taxes would be enough for the city yet it’s not. They need to raise the taxes more to solve homelessness and pay for free college.
They are bloodsuckers.
And I am continually amazed at how people keep supporting more tax increases – whether it’s a carbon tax, or school levy- people ask the government to take more and more of their money. It is brainwashing – it’s the Stockholm syndrome.
Sounds like a great opportunity for a firearms cottage industry opening up in the near future.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another reason to not shop at Dick’s and DO shop at Cabela’s.
Personally I prefer to purchase guns from gun shops.
As was said previously by Mike, they probably are on their way out, and can now claim to be victims of barbaric 2nd amendment advocates.
Are guns permitted in Starbuck’s? that should be part of the ‘sensitivity training’.
“Are guns permitted in Starbuck’s? ”
Pretty definitely not-at least in MY community. But I don’t care-I consider it stupid to pay their price for coffee of that dismal quality JUST to be seen by your peers “living well”.
I watched a Video of a Black guy today on Twitter, it was a live streamed Periscope video originally. He recorded himself going into a Starbucks demanding a free reparations coffee and the White girl gave it to him, he laughed all the way out. I found it…it’s 3 separate clips, so don’t think it’s over until the 3rd segment….
https://www.pscp.tv/VibeHi/1gqGvpYQodgxB?t=6
Hey-I’d get my Poor People Reparations cuz I can’t afford their “coffee”,but you couldn’t FORCE me to patronize their establishments.
