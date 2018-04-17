We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 173rd Caption Contest!

This was a very competitive contest, with a total of 64 caption submissions, many of which are very clever and witty!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the clear winner of FOTM’s 173rd Caption Contest, with three #1 votes, totaling 12 points is . . .

On Defense!

This is the winning caption:

Damn, these Russian sandals!

Jimbo is in 2nd place, with three #2 votes, totaling 6 points. Here’s his caption:

“Hillary struggles to get around without her broom.”

In 3rd place are Collie D, Jay and MyBrainHurts, each with one #1 vote, as well as Cynthia, with two #2 votes — totaling 4 points each. Here are their respective captions:

Collie D: “Slip Slidin’ away / Slip Slidin’ away / You know the nearer your destination / The more you’re slip slidin’ away ~Paul Simon~”

Jay: “This kind can come out only by prayer. -Mark 9:29”

MyBrainHurts: “Damn your deplorable monkeys and their banana peels!”

Cynthia: “Ah shit! Maybe she shouldn’t have mixed her morning tonic of baby’s blood with vodka!”

In 4th place is lophatt, with one #2 vote and 2 points:

“I think her catheter just came loose.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, On Defense!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificates of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

StrawberrydancingbananaCarrotChilliMuffinPurpleBananaPineappledancingbananaCarrotChilliMuffinPineappleStrawberry

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

