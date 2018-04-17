Such a diva: Libtard Beyoncé asks press not to publish unflattering photos

If you put yourself in the public forum then you are open to criticism. Especially when you so freely choose to criticize others, such as the ones who are paid to protect you.

From NY Post: Beyoncé doesn’t trust Instagram.

Page Six has learned that the superstar’s publicist sent out an e-mail to news outlets Friday asking them not to publish fans’ pictures of her hotly anticipated performance at Coachella — and to stick with the approved shots of Saturday’s show instead.

It appears to be an attempt to prevent a replay of the situation after her 2013 Super Bowl halftime show, when her team famously e-mailed BuzzFeedasking the Web site to take down a series of “unflattering photos” from a gallery of her showstopping performance.

Beyoncé’s rep didn’t get back to us.

