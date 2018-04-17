Dog gets carted off in cop car for being a dog, becomes internet hero

I’m all for controlling your animals. Yet they will be just that, at times, animals.

From Yahoo: A young Ontario woman couldn’t resist sharing a photo of her dog, Finn, as he was taken away in a police car after someone reported him for attacking a deer.

Though owner Emme Thompsonn insists he’s really “a good boy” with a deer issue, Finn’s brush with the law temporarily landed him behind bars. The photographic proof had Thompsonn — and the internet — in hysterics, with more than 478,000 likes and counting.

Though some commenters have accused Thompsonn of not controlling her pet, most are having fun with Finn’s bad-boy image.

While Finn’s legal fate hangs in the balance, he has since been released and reunited with his owner.

Emme Thompson (@emmethompsonn) reports that the police let Finn off with a warning. Whew!

DCG