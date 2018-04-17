Dog gets carted off in cop car for being a dog, becomes internet hero

I’m all for controlling your animals. Yet they will be just that, at times, animals.
From Yahoo: A young Ontario woman couldn’t resist sharing a photo of her dog, Finn, as he was taken away in a police car after someone reported him for attacking a deer.
Though owner Emme Thompsonn insists he’s really “a good boy” with a deer issue, Finn’s brush with the law temporarily landed him behind bars. The photographic proof had Thompsonn — and the internet — in hysterics, with more than 478,000 likes and counting.
Though some commenters have accused Thompsonn of not controlling her pet, most are having fun with Finn’s bad-boy image.
While Finn’s legal fate hangs in the balance, he has since been released and reunited with his owner.
Emme Thompson (@emmethompsonn) reports that the police let Finn off with a warning. Whew!
DCG
My dog loves to chase deer. But when he catches up to them, he simply wants to play, he never bites. We think he thinks they are friends who have come to romp in the back yard. So far no injuries….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some people just can’t mind their own friggin business. I would have to slap whom ever reported my dog right up side the head.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too. I’ve never liked anybody that didn’t like dogs. Everybody I’ve met like that was a total jerk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
lophatt . . . . I agree with you. Anyone who does not like dogs has a skewed character flaw, unless they have a severe allergy to dogs. I just don’t trust people like that. If you don’t like dogs, you probably do not like humans also.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m reminded of the Twilight Zone. a guy tries to convince a dead guy with a dog that his was the gate to Heaven. But when he started to go in the guy at the gate wouldn’t let his dog in. So the dead guy didn’t go in. He kept walking and came upon a different gate. The guy at that gate says come on in. And of course dogs can come into heaven. Good thing you didn’t go through that other gate.
LikeLike
Anybody who messes with my dogs will become my hobby. I have a neighbor across the street who would do something like this. He’s a penis with ears. He’s always screaming at neighbors for one reason or another. The last time I spoke to him I told him I was unaware that there’d been and election and he was mayor.
I hope the pooch is okay.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…a penis with ears.” LOL!
LikeLike
These folks must live in an area where there is either “no crime” or “very low crime,” in order to waste the taxpayer’s money on such an idiotic “criminal capture” such as this. Shame on the dope who called this in, and shame on the officer who could not figure this out any better than he did. Dogs are dogs, they are not people, and they will do whatever their animal instinct directs them to do.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would have hauled in the complainer for wasting taxpayer money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When my Dog was younger, she chased deer constantly, with no malice, just to chase and play. I wouldn’t even think it’s the type of issue that the authorities would even respond to, what a waste of resources. The Police should have questioned the complainant and asked why they have such a desire to meddle in others affairs. My Dog is a better judge of character than I am, she always knew who was who, I always let her take the lead on that, and because of her keen instincts, she never failed me once. She was also my public relations coordinator in my small home repair business after retirement, even if a customer didn’t like me…they always liked my Dog!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is PRECISELY what cops these days would prefer to respond to. Now, if you told them the dog had a gun, that would be another story. If they could fine the dog, or the owner, they’d send five cars.
I suppose we should be thankful they didn’t shoot the dog. That has become the preferred method. We’re paying “First World Rates” and getting “Third World Services”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good point Lophatt, Thank God they didn’t shoot the Dog.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My heart cries out for Finn, attacking a deer and not a criminal, hope he got a bone while in jail. Guess he’ll be under house arrest until hunting season is over,woof, woof, woof.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How can any dog with that face be arrested?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They should release Finn and taser the complainer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anger management against deer classes needed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Poor Dog’s name and info probably was entered into the local Fusion Center for future use.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mueller probably already has it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two dogs diff’rent breeds, I take the four legged “ beauty”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they don’t cry when Ole Yeller dies there’s a problem…lol
LikeLiked by 1 person