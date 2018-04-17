Amazon warehouse workers pee in bottles to avoid being punished for taking breaks

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, may be the world’s richest person, with a net worth of about $112 billion. But workers in his warehouses are so desperate to keep their jobs that they don’t even take time to use a restroom, but pee in bottles instead.
The UK Times Union reports that author James Bloodworth went undercover at an Amazon warehouse in Staffordshire, UK, for a book on low wages in Britain. He found that the warehouse’s fulfillment workers, who run around Amazon’s cavernous warehouses gathering products for delivery, had a “toilet bottle” system in place because the bathrooms were too few and too far away to get to quickly. Bloodworth told The Sun:
“”For those of us who worked on the top floor, the closest toilets were down four flights of stairs. People just peed in bottles because they lived in fear of being disciplined over ‘idle time’ and losing their jobs just because they needed the loo.”
Bloodworth’s contention is consistent with a separate survey of 241 Amazon warehouse employees in England, which was released yesterday, April 16, 2018. The survey found that:
- Almost three-quarters of UK fulfillment-center staff members were afraid of using the toilet because of time concerns.
- The survey anonymously quoted one person as saying targets had “increased dramatically” and “I do not drink water because I do not have time to go to the toilet.” Another said: “The target grows every year. I do not have two more legs yet to make the 100% to pick, where you actually need to run and go to the toilet just during the break. Packing 120 products per hour is terribly heavy. You have to pack two products per minute. You do not have time to drink water because you go to the toilet after every evening sends messages to the scanner with the target and tells you to hurry.”
- Respondents said they felt considerably more anxious after joining Amazon.
- Some workers who reported feeling sick — even through pregnancy — said they were penalized for missing work or taking breaks. One employee said she was ill while pregnant and was given a warning. Another said: “I turned up for my shift even though I felt like s—, managed 2 hours then I just could not do anymore. Told my supervisor and was signed off sick, I had a gastric bug (sickness and diarrhea, very bad) saw my doc. Got a sick note with an explanation, but still got a strike.”
Amazon is known to track how fast its warehouse workers can pick and package items from its shelves, imposing strictly timed breaks and targets. It issues warning points for those who don’t meet its goals or who take extended breaks.
But the company denies the survey findings and Bloodworth’s allegations. Amazon says it does not time toilet breaks and that its performance targets are based on previous worker performance. In a statement to Business Insider, the company says:
“Amazon provides a safe and positive workplace for thousands of people across the UK with competitive pay and benefits from day one. We have not been provided with confirmation that the people who completed the survey worked at Amazon and we don’t recognize these allegations as an accurate portrayal of activities in our buildings. We have a focus on ensuring we provide a great environment for all our employees and last month Amazon was named by LinkedIn as the 7th most sought after place to work in the UK and ranked first place in the US. Amazon also offers public tours of its fulfilment centres so customers can see first-hand what happens after they click ‘buy’ on Amazon.”
The company insists it uses “proper discretion” when it comes to sick leave and absences from work, and that it provides coaching to help people improve, on-site occupational health and physiotherapy support, as well as legal, financial and workplace guidance.
See also:
- 10% of Amazon workers in Ohio are on food stamps
- Under Amazon ownership, Whole Foods new inventory regime is making workers cry
- Amazon.com is deleting bad reviews of Hillary Clinton’s new book
- Amazon.com bans Nobody Died at Sandy Hook but not 19 other Sandy Hook books
- Never investigating Obama, Washington Post unleashes army of 20 to probe ‘every facet’ of Trump’s life
~Eowyn
I believe the workers, not the company talking heads.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Marxist workers’ paradise. Anybody jumping out of windows yet? It will really be a paradise for the very few who will hold the power, people like Chairman Emeritus in Death Mao.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How Leftism actually works.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on necltr and commented:
The result of GWB’s fast-tracked NAFTA treaty carried over the goal line by WJC. GHWB to UN General Assembly February 1, 1992, “It is the sacred principles enshrined in the United Nations charter to which the American people will henceforth pledge their allegiance.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fourth group of letters on first line should be GHWB.
LikeLike
Isn’t it ironic that the new “robber baron” is a group of people who publicly espouse very “progressive” values? They are the epitome of the hypocrite.
LikeLike
Folk who go on about “credibility” all day long, but “integrity” is never said by or about them.
LikeLike
Bezos’ mouthpiece, the Washington Post, was calling for unlimited immigration to satisfy the need for more workers in the USA.
According to shadowstats, real unemployment in the US is
around 25% about equal to that of the 1930s depression.
Why is the official rate so much lower? Long-term
unemployed are not counted! This practice started with
“I feel your pain” Bill Clinton.
As Bezos knows well, automation is rapidly making
many workers redundant. Up to half of all workers
will be unneeded by 2030 by some academic estimates.
AUTOMATION MAKES IMMIGRATION OBSOLETE.
Even more ominous is the development of ROBOT ARMIES
which will kill with no reservation. The 1% elite throughout
history have tolerated the 99% because they needed the
labor to support the elite lifestyle. With automation that
connection is diminishing rapidly. The 99% are viewed
as peons befouling the environment who should be
eliminated ASAP.
I worked for company that was supported by
tax-deductible charitable donations almost exclusively.
The owners fired most of the employees, retaining
a few as personal servants. The owners lived
in opulence for 20 years on donations until
the IRS finally shut the company down. Society
at large with coming automation will see workers
discarded by execution, not just fired like the above
charity workers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where are the Labor Unions while all this is going on? THIS is why they were started. Granted,as employers began to treat employees better,the Union’s purpose drifted to paying their own people better and buying the perks the Union Bosses came to expect from their Status. It appears it’s time for the Union to GET BACK TO WORK.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truck . . . . Very good observation. To go along with that I should imagine that Great Britain must have something like OSHA (Occupation Safety Health ___, here in the USA.) When enough workers file for unemployment, due to health related injury, including depression, anxiety, bladder infections due to retaining urine, etc . . . then the government should step in and have reps from OSHA or Britain’s equivalent actually go in and have them walk through various employee’s shifts to ascertain what is actually go. Whether the quotas be reasonable, or are they instituted in order to break the backs of the worker.
Every time I see that picture of Bezos, with that smarmy smirk on his face–I would like to slap him into next week. Unfortunately, we have returned to a time when surfs were expendable.
Since Bezos treats his employees in this manner, and I do believe the workers over the BS comments of Bezos’ henchmen . . . it is little wonder that he is worth this much money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The pendulum of human values swings from evil to evil with very little time spent in the middle, good. Additionally, the corruption of the side in power increases as its power increases. Management will extract as much sweat from labor as it can get at the lowest cost, and labor will sooner or later do as little as possible with the greatest reward. Will robots be given the AI to seek the products they produce?
LikeLike