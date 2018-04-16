Hillary pedophile-cannibal video is said to have been leaked to Dark Web

The Alternative Media is abuzz with chatter that the long-rumored Hillary Clinton pedophile-cannibal video has been leaked on the Dark Web.

Note: The dark web is that part of the World Wide Web (www) which is encrypted and requires special software, configurations, authorization, or through special networks such as Tor and I2P to access. Identities and locations of darknet users stay anonymous and cannot be tracked due to the layered encryption system, thereby allowing users to talk, blog, and share files confidentially. The darknet is used for illegal activity such as illegal trade, forums, and media exchange for pedophiles and terrorists.

It is said that in 2016, the NYPD found the video on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Hillary’s top aide, Huma Abedin, who is serving time in prison after being convicted of sexting an underage girl.

The Hillary video is said to be so horrible that NYPD officers who had seen it vomited and cried “uncontrollably” and required psychotherapy. In the video, Hillary and Huma supposedly made a “young” pre-teen and early-teen girl perform oral sex on them, then tortured the girl by slicing the skin of her face off, then put the skin on their own faces to taunt the girl.

All in order to terrify the girl so that her body produce copious adrenochrome, which Hillary and Huma then ingested from the girl’s blood.

It is also claimed that Weiner’s laptop contains “hundreds” of other sex videos, featuring other politicians. Those videos and the Hillary video supposedly are in a file labeled “Insurance”.

That’s what David Zublick claims in the very long, drawn-out, nearly hour-long video below, in which he rambles and repeats himself, again and again. He could have said what he said in 5 to 10 minutes, instead of 50+ minutes.

True confession: I can’t stand Zublick and his earnest “sincerity”, and I utterly loath long videos because they often are a complete waste of time — time that I have little to spare. That is why when I do post a video, I try to provide a transcription, to save our readers from spending the time watching the video.

Beginning at the 31:01 mark, Zublick finally got to the purpose of his long video — which is to hawk his series of 12 reports about pizzagate, satanic pedophilia and sex trafficking, which you can purchase for only $25 each or $300 for all 12 reports! Now I know why I’ve instinctively loathed David Zublick.

Worse still, Zublick never actually says he’s seen the Hillary video, which means what he claims about the latter is really all hearsay.

Even more disgusting is Zublick saying at the beginning of the video that he would reveal how we can access the Hillary video on the Dark Web. After you’ve slogged through 38 minutes of his video, then he tells you that if you purchase his “bundle” of 12 reports via a “donation” of $125, you’ll get a bonus report in which you’ll find out how to access the Dark Web.

What a slimy creep.

I will never, ever watch another David Zublick video — and I suggest you do likewise.

If the Hillary video was leaked to the Dark Web, you can be sure someone would post the video or at least screenshots from the video on the not-dark regular web. I spent hours today looking at websites and message boards. The only images I’ve seen are alleged “possible” screenshots from the video like this one, which is so dark and blurry, you’d have to be really imaginative to pretend to see something there.

See also “How we know the Hillary Clinton sex tape is obviously fake”.

~Eowyn