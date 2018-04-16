Second Amendment rallies across America: FOTM’s Stovepipe reports from Connecticut!

On Saturday, April 14, 2018, thousands of Americans — many carrying rifles and ammunition — peacefully gathered at state capitols across the United States to reassert our constitutional Second Amendment right to bear arms against recent efforts to pass gun-control laws. See:

In 2008, the Supreme Court ruled 5:4 that the Second Amendment applies to individuals, not militias, and may include military weapons.

Thousands of patriots were at the rally in Hartford, Connecticut. Below is a first-person report and photos from FOTM reader Stovepipe, the commenter formerly known as Bob:

Joining many other rallies in state capitols across America, we held a Pro-2nd Amendment Rally at the State Capitol Building in Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The rally was organized and hosted by CCDL (Connecticut Citizens Defense League).

The local Mainstream Media said the rally drew hundreds. But I can attest to approximately 3,000 patriots in attendance at the peak of the rally.

It was a great day. The whole event went off without a single problem. Even the weather was perfect — truly a memorable event. The rally had all the characteristics of a Trump rally, a love fest of sorts. Most of the attendees were open carrying. There were no anti-gun rights protesters, not one. Even the police engaged the crowd with like minded, friendly conversation: I can personally attest to their pro-Second Amendment attitude. At one point, I almost forgot I was in blue-state Connecticut!

Almost everyone I spoke with was wide awake, on issues from the Parkland school shooting to the communist coup d’êtat by “Progressives” within America’s borders.

The NRA had speakers come up from Washington, DC. Six local gubernatorial contenders spoke in reference to Connecticut’s upcoming Governor’s race, each making a boat load of campaign promises as usual. We have an unprecedented number of gubernatorial candidates this year: 12 declared, 4 potential, 5 have declined, and 1 has withdrawn. Connecticut is in a fiscal free-fall, destroyed by the Democrats, especially by the widely-loathed two-term governor, Dannel Malloy. Connecticut is not only dead broke, we are so far in debt that our bond rating has been lowered.

But the Democrats continue to spend money we don’t have to build a new (third) casino; a new stadium — a construction debacle that is already a failure; and a new rail system from Massachusetts to New York, with 40-year-old train cars that Connecticut will lease from Massachusetts. Highway tolls are being implemented; walking trails and bike lanes are built. Taxpayers are forced to pay for a whole new renovation project at the failing XL Center in downtown Hartford — an attempt to resuscitate the old Civic Center with a roof that had collapsed back in 1978. Spend, spend, spend. They’re bankrupting the state by design. Connecticut is also a sanctuary state, thanks to our liberal, Progressive, socialist governor. In addition to illegals getting driver’s licenses, in-state college tuition, and free health care, Governor Malloy is now considering Voting by Mail. At the same time, the state is phasing out early voting. Our own governor appears to hate his state and its citizens, reminiscent of Barack Obama’s animus against America.

But on Saturday, hundreds of patriots — men and women, young and old — showed Malloy and all the Leftists that we, the hard working, gun toting, Bible clinging, deplorable taxpayers of Connecticut have a voice, and it was loud.

The rally made me proud to be a U.S. Army veteran. Sincerely, Stovepipe

Fellowship of the Minds thanks Stovepipe for his report and for his service to our country.

~Eowyn