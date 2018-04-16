Second Amendment rallies across America: FOTM’s Stovepipe reports from Connecticut!

On Saturday, April 14, 2018, thousands of Americans — many carrying rifles and ammunition — peacefully gathered at state capitols across the United States to reassert our constitutional Second Amendment right to bear arms against recent efforts to pass gun-control laws. See:
- Nearly half of all Democrats want to ban hand guns
- Illinois State Assembly approves gun confiscation bill
- Vermont “republican” governor signs restrictive gun control law bills, including background check on private sales
- Gun Control: Seattle police uses new mental-health law to confiscate gun from non-violent man
- Chicago suburb bans assault weapons and large-capacity magazines
- Oregon gun initiative would force surrender of ‘assault weapons’ or register them with the state police
- Democrat sheriff candidate Daryl Fisher ‘jokes’ about killing legal gun owners if they resist confiscation
- Former NY Post sports writer Bart Hubbuch calls for every gun owner to be hanged
- Retired Supreme Court Justice Stevens calls for repeal of Second Amendment
In 2008, the Supreme Court ruled 5:4 that the Second Amendment applies to individuals, not militias, and may include military weapons.
Thousands of patriots were at the rally in Hartford, Connecticut. Below is a first-person report and photos from FOTM reader Stovepipe, the commenter formerly known as Bob:
Joining many other rallies in state capitols across America, we held a Pro-2nd Amendment Rally at the State Capitol Building in Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The rally was organized and hosted by CCDL (Connecticut Citizens Defense League).
The local Mainstream Media said the rally drew hundreds. But I can attest to approximately 3,000 patriots in attendance at the peak of the rally.
It was a great day. The whole event went off without a single problem. Even the weather was perfect — truly a memorable event.
The rally had all the characteristics of a Trump rally, a love fest of sorts. Most of the attendees were open carrying. There were no anti-gun rights protesters, not one. Even the police engaged the crowd with like minded, friendly conversation: I can personally attest to their pro-Second Amendment attitude.
At one point, I almost forgot I was in blue-state Connecticut!
Almost everyone I spoke with was wide awake, on issues from the Parkland school shooting to the communist coup d’êtat by “Progressives” within America’s borders.
The NRA had speakers come up from Washington, DC. Six local gubernatorial contenders spoke in reference to Connecticut’s upcoming Governor’s race, each making a boat load of campaign promises as usual. We have an unprecedented number of gubernatorial candidates this year: 12 declared, 4 potential, 5 have declined, and 1 has withdrawn.
Connecticut is in a fiscal free-fall, destroyed by the Democrats, especially by the widely-loathed two-term governor, Dannel Malloy. Connecticut is not only dead broke, we are so far in debt that our bond rating has been lowered.
But the Democrats continue to spend money we don’t have to build a new (third) casino; a new stadium — a construction debacle that is already a failure; and a new rail system from Massachusetts to New York, with 40-year-old train cars that Connecticut will lease from Massachusetts. Highway tolls are being implemented; walking trails and bike lanes are built. Taxpayers are forced to pay for a whole new renovation project at the failing XL Center in downtown Hartford — an attempt to resuscitate the old Civic Center with a roof that had collapsed back in 1978.
Spend, spend, spend. They’re bankrupting the state by design.
Connecticut is also a sanctuary state, thanks to our liberal, Progressive, socialist governor. In addition to illegals getting driver’s licenses, in-state college tuition, and free health care, Governor Malloy is now considering Voting by Mail. At the same time, the state is phasing out early voting. Our own governor appears to hate his state and its citizens, reminiscent of Barack Obama’s animus against America.
But on Saturday, hundreds of patriots — men and women, young and old — showed Malloy and all the Leftists that we, the hard working, gun toting, Bible clinging, deplorable taxpayers of Connecticut have a voice, and it was loud.
The rally made me proud to be a U.S. Army veteran.
Sincerely,
Stovepipe
Fellowship of the Minds thanks Stovepipe for his report and for his service to our country.
~Eowyn
did you mean april 14th? i thought the false flag happened on february 14th
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just knew I’d made a mistake somewhere, but was in a hurry to hit the “Publish” the button. LOL
Thank you, squirrel. The mistake is now corrected! 😀
LikeLike
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Everyone is well aware of the Democrat JACK THUGS in our government – Obama-Clinton’s-Comey-Lynch/Holder, et al. Now that they have been exposed – let’s move on to indict them and put them in jail where they belong. We cannot allow them to skate on their trying to over throw our government. If this is not done – then it will only get worse. We have to put our laws in force and show that the laws of the country are for any one who commits these crimes. The proof has been put in place – now do something with it.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jane, we keep on wondering why hasn’t anything being done? Time keeps passing by and the crimes “they” accuse the president of committing are the crimes the Clintons committed yet they want to crucify Donald J. Trump for what he has been exonerated, Jeff Sessions is PART OF THE SWAMP, and so far has not been removed, yes I believe the whole thing stinks, it is polluted, the President will finish his one term, he’ll move on, the swamp crocks and snakes will survive, the left will win, and our country will sink in quick sand. Makes me cry!
LikeLike
“A Generation Taught To Hate The Country Will Refuse To Defend It As Well”
~Amen!~
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much Dr. Eowyn, Good job, it was a great day for freedom!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like it was an excellent rally!!
LikeLike
Yay!
LikeLike