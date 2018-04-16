Prominent gay rights lawyer burns himself to death to protest fossil fuel

Wonder if he used biodiesel fuel to set himself on fire?
From Fox News: A “green” activist who was a pioneering lawyer for gay and transgender rights — including in the notorious “Boys Don’t Cry” rape murder case — committed suicide by setting himself on fire Saturday morning in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park in a grisly act of protest against the ecological destruction of the Earth.
David Buckel, 60, left behind a charred corpse and a typed suicide note that said he was burning himself to death using “fossil fuel” to reflect how mankind was likewise killing itself, police sources said.
He left the note in a manila envelope marked “To The Police,” recovered from inside a black metal pushcart he discarded at the scene.
“Most humans on the planet now breathe air made unhealthy by fossil fuels, and many die early deaths as a result,” Buckel wrote in his note, which he also sent to the New York Times.
“My early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves.”
He added, “Honorable purpose in life invites honorable purpose in death.”
Passers-by were horrified to see Buckel’s burned remains. “It was just lying there, on its back, knees slightly bent like someone would lie on the sand at the beach,” said Irena Ryjova, 44, a rollerblader who passed by at about 7 a.m., less than an hour after the immolation.
“It’s a shock; it’s a shame,” said mom Dana Lall as she shepherded a crowd of Catholic-school kids past the horrific scene, en route to a baseball game.
As a senior attorney with Lambda Legal defense, Buckel was a lead lawyer in a 2000 lawsuit on behalf of transgender “Boys Don’t Cry” rape-murder victim Brandon Teena, helping the family recover additional damages from neglectful Nebraska law enforcement.
The 1999 movie earned Hilary Swank an Oscar for her portrayal of Teena. “It’s a very important case, not only within Nebraska but nationally,” Buckel had told the Daily Nebraskan newspaper in 2001, after helping win an $80,000 judgment.
DCG
If David Buckel was so concerned about human defilement of the environment, why did he create a new life — the daughter he was “co-parenting” with his “husband” and 2 lesbians?
Homosexuals have a much higher propensity to commit suicide. According to UCLA’s Williams Institute, 10-20% of lesbian, gay and bisexual adults report having attempted suicide, in contrast to 4.6% of the overall U.S. population who report a lifetime suicide attempt.
The prevalence of suicide attempts among so-called transgenders is even higher: 41% or 4 out of every 10.
https://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/wp-content/uploads/AFSP-Williams-Suicide-Report-Final.pdf
A stunt that will garner little sympathy yet confirms an unstable mind.
Batshit crazy! Humans worldwide are currently (enjoying?) longer lifespans than at any other time in our deplorable history. The good Lord did not provide us efficient fuels in order to kill us, but of course the Godless would never accept my premise.
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
The ultimate act of narcissistic behaviour. I will die in agony to force you to accept me and my lifestyle. This lunacy is not about environmental degradation. It is about a mentally ill, self loathing homosexual man who could not stand himself anymore and so goes out in a blaze of glory. ( Sorry for the bad pun.) I guess he really cared for all his “loved ones” a lot. Nothing like seeing your “husband” burned to death in a city park to foster “family values.”
And what a cruel thing he did to his young daughter, whom he’d co-parented with his “husband” and 2 lesbians. Imagine growing up with the horror that one of your two “dads” had burned himself to a crisp in a public park.
He had a young daughter and killed himself to make a point? All that can be said is what a self absorbed as%&$le.
He was so concerned about our ecosystem that an insane act was seen as a valid tactic with his daughter’s trauma and loss ignored or seen as acceptable? His poor daughter is probably better off without such an insane ultimate masochist.
There is a new book “How to Judge People by What They Look Like” by British academic Dr. Edward Dutton. One look at your post’s first photo of Buckel tells one he is “unhinged.” Intense, miserable. 24/7 Cultural Marxist monolithic propaganda has made many maniacally delusional. I have seen white Gentiles go crazy objecting to Trump. Real breakdowns in public. As an elderly white Gentile I keep a low-profile in public in California. Have had more than one person go off on me for little or no reason.
Fascinating. The Chinese have had “face reading” for centuries. I just ordered a copy.
This is the kind of insanity that the LGBTQ etc., etc. half-wit buffoons would have every parent in this country impose upon their kids. And the global warming crowd is all too pleased to see their bald-faced lies are paying off.
I have no sympathy for this foolish man, but I do greatly sympathize with those who had to witness his disgusting finale. No doubt, he will be missed at this year’s Burning Man festival. He likely had already purchased his ticket. 😎
Their mental illness that causes them to commit suicide is also the mental illness that causes them to think they are some other sex beside the sex that they really are. Gay used to mean happy. Now it looks like it means
not-so-happy. Gender used to be whether you had girl parts or boy parts. And sex used to be what you did with them and hope you didn’t get caught. Homosexuality used be a shameful lifestyle that. Now it’s promoted as one more nail in the diversity coffin. Remember when we were the UNITED States instead of the DIVIDED States? Diversity comes from the same root word as divide. Assimilate comes from the same root word as assemble. Now which should we do?
I believe that persons came across the charred remains in the relatively early morning hours and I haven’t heard anyone say they saw the guy actually do this. I find it suspicious that in this technological age, the guy didn’t record the event for maximum effect. I hate to suggest it but wouldn’t it be fairly easy to fake this entire narrative with the help of strategic individuals? The park itself is already an environmentalist hotbed. Park officials would likely have been the first on the scene and besides, it probably isn’t that easy to kill yourself by this means to begin with. Knowing the general players involved here, I wouldn’t put it past them to attempt any number of things such as torching the guy after he’s already been pronounced dead or perhaps a homeless guy in his place. I just don’t believe anything from environmentalists any more. If their lips are moving, they’re telling a lie–it’s only a question of whether or not they believe it themselves. Also, at this point, I believe these people to be so desperate that they’ll try absolutely anything in order to garner support for their global warming fairy tale. After all, it has already been a part of their strategy to paint all non-believers as “flat Earthers”. The way I see it, that’s a major sign of desperation in of itself.
