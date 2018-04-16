Little boy with cerebral palsy recites Pledge of Allegiance

NFL players refuse to honor the Pledge of Allegiance, but a little boy with cerebral palsy does.

FoxNews reports 5-year-old Jake Garza was born prematurely and has faced many health obstacles throughout his lifetime, including cerebral palsy — a neurological disorder that primarily affects body movement and muscle coordination.

Jake had been a relatively quiet child. But that all changed after he learned how to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Jake’s father, Eric, 32, an active duty member of the U.S. Coast Guard, said Jake was spending time with family in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida, when “all of a sudden, he started reciting the pledge. It hit me right in the heart.”

Eric said he had “no idea” his son was able to recite the pledge, especially because “he was showing some [speech] progress but could only say words like ‘yes’ and ‘no.’”

~Eowyn