Little boy with cerebral palsy recites Pledge of Allegiance

NFL players refuse to honor the Pledge of Allegiance, but a little boy with cerebral palsy does.
FoxNews reports 5-year-old Jake Garza was born prematurely and has faced many health obstacles throughout his lifetime, including cerebral palsy — a neurological disorder that primarily affects body movement and muscle coordination.
Jake had been a relatively quiet child. But that all changed after he learned how to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jake’s father, Eric, 32, an active duty member of the U.S. Coast Guard, said Jake was spending time with family in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida, when “all of a sudden, he started reciting the pledge. It hit me right in the heart.”
Eric said he had “no idea” his son was able to recite the pledge, especially because “he was showing some [speech] progress but could only say words like ‘yes’ and ‘no.’”
Wonderfully put 🙂
When I was in junior high school, I had a classmate who suffered fro cerebral palsy. I thought he was stupid because when he talked to the class he was deeply impaired. Well, I was horribly wrong. He got the highest grades in the class. The disease impaired his ability to speak and to move his body with normal fluidity, but his mind (his physical brain) was unimpeded. While I thought ill of him, he could see right through me. Of all the things I regret, my failure to treat him as a peer burns me with regret.
NEVER be sure you are better.
ALWAYS love and bless others.
Thank you Lord for this little boy!
