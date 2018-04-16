Immortality in the Old Testament

Posted on April 16, 2018 by | 3 Comments

“In the way of righteousness there is life;
along that path is immortality.” – Proverbs 12:29

Sometimes it’s the simplest verse in the Bible that helps me the most. Today that verse is Proverbs 12:29

It is a direct statement of immortality. In a world where the “shadow of death” is everywhere, this verse is like a bright light.

 

This entry was posted in Bible, Inspirational and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Immortality in the Old Testament

  1. Dr. Eowyn | April 16, 2018 at 6:17 am | Reply

    By His death and resurrection, Jesus the Christ has freed us — those who love Him by keeping His commandments — from death.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. kommonsentsjane | April 16, 2018 at 7:00 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    He who does not believe – is always lost. You will notice they are always lost – trying to find out who they are. Jesus’ way of life is so easy to follow and outlined by the ten commandments. What is so hard about the ten commandments? If you follow them – you always know who you are and what you stand for. Every path in life has rules – driving a car, manners in eating, voting. We are born into discipline and when the rules of life are not obeyed – we all know what happens – things just don’t work out.

    Some times things go wrong and things don’t work out like we planned – which is part of life’s lessons on decision making.

    If you always want to know who you are – just follow the ten commandments – try it – it is so easy to find out who you really are.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 2 people

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s