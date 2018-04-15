Charlize Theron has considered leaving the US for the safety of her children

Well, then take them back to your home country of South Africa girl. Because we all know THAT place is completely free of racism.
From Hollywood Reporter: Charlize Theron is no stranger to racial inequality. “Being raised during the apartheid era in South Africa made me so hyper-aware of equality and human rights,”the Tully star shares in an interview with Chelsea Handler for the May cover of Elle.
Throughout the interview, the actress discusses how she navigates the current political climate as the mother of two black children — Jackson, six, and August, two — that she adopted and co-parents with her mother. “I don’t even know how to talk about the last year under our new administration. But racism is much more alive and well than people thought,” she said. “We can’t deny it anymore. We have to be vocal.”
Theron explains that she has considered leaving the United States for the safety of her children. “There are places in this country where, if I got a job, I wouldn’t take it. I wouldn’t travel with my kids to some parts of America, and that’s really problematic,” she says. “There are a lot of times when I look at my kids and I’m like, if this continues, I might have to [leave America]. Because the last thing I want is for my children to feel unsafe.”
She adds that she wants her kids to be proud of their background. “I want them to know who they are, and I want them to be so f*cking proud of who they are. Building confidence for them right now is an oath I made to myself when I brought them home,” she says. “They need to know where they come from and be proud of that. But they’re going to have to know that it’s a different climate for them than it is for me, and how unfair that is. If I can do something about that, of course I’m going to.”
DCG
Please DO leave, and, after you screw up your kids, keep them from returning.
She really needs return to South Africa to enjoy hyper-racist
vibrancy of her homeland. There is an epidemic of gang rape of
infants by blacks who think doing so will cure their AIDS! South
Africa is rapidly turning to the third-world hell hole it was before Europeans
arrived. Infrastructure, economy, law and order are declining
at amazing rate. Starving whites are begging everywhere.
My wife and I visited South Africa. Even in Cape Town every
block had an abjectedly poor black man glaring menacingly
at tourists. Never went out after sundown. This is the Mandela
legacy so lavishly lionized by our Cultural Marxist media.
Ironically most of the leftist Jews who orchestrated the collapse
have emigrated after doing their dirty work.
Charlie and Michael have so much in common!
Why don’t you take them to say…….South Africa! I’m sure they’ll be safe there!
After the last Boer farmer has been murdered and the famine sets in Whites in Europe and America will have to send food over there so they can keep wearing grass skirts, painting their faces and doing cool war dances.
The sooner the better, more room for those that need the space, however, I suggest you start looking for outer space accommodations because there’s no safer place than here. Anywhere you go you won’t find peace of mind because your kids will stolen for satanic sacrificial offerings or sold for prostitution, get your purse ready to pay for ransom, I’ll offer my prayers for their protection.
