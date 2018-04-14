Whoopi Goldberg says riots over Trump firing Mueller would be “fun to watch”

Remember folks, being a liberal is “the best thing on earth you can be.”

From Fox News: Whoopi Goldberg said that if President Trump fires Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the potential resulting riots “would be fun to watch.”

Goldberg made the remark on “The View” on Wednesday as the co-hosts speculated what would happen if Trump terminated the special counsel, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Following an FBI raid on Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, there has been growing speculation that Trump could fire Mueller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Trump called the raid “disgraceful” and lambasted Mueller’s investigation as “an attack on our country.”

On “Your World,” conservative blogger Allie Beth Stuckey said Goldberg’s comment reflects how many on the left feel.

“They want this White House to be characterized by corruption and chaos. And I think they think that if he fires Mueller, that confirms all of their suspicions as well as, in their minds, precipitates impeachment, which they’ve been vying for” Stuckey said.

Democratic strategist Christy Setzer said there would be outrage if Trump fires Mueller because people want to see the conclusion of the investigation.

She pointed out that there have already been 19 indictments, five guilty pleas and one person sentenced to jail, and investigation seems to be getting closer and closer to Trump himself.

“The question is sort of what is going on, when are we finally going to get to whether or not Donald Trump himself has committed a crime?”

