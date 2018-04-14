Whoopi Goldberg says riots over Trump firing Mueller would be “fun to watch”

Remember folks, being a liberal is “the best thing on earth you can be.”
From Fox News: Whoopi Goldberg said that if President Trump fires Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the potential resulting riots “would be fun to watch.”
Goldberg made the remark on “The View” on Wednesday as the co-hosts speculated what would happen if Trump terminated the special counsel, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Following an FBI raid on Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, there has been growing speculation that Trump could fire Mueller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Trump called the raid “disgraceful” and lambasted Mueller’s investigation as “an attack on our country.”
On “Your World,” conservative blogger Allie Beth Stuckey said Goldberg’s comment reflects how many on the left feel.
“They want this White House to be characterized by corruption and chaos. And I think they think that if he fires Mueller, that confirms all of their suspicions as well as, in their minds, precipitates impeachment, which they’ve been vying for” Stuckey said.
Democratic strategist Christy Setzer said there would be outrage if Trump fires Mueller because people want to see the conclusion of the investigation.
She pointed out that there have already been 19 indictments, five guilty pleas and one person sentenced to jail, and investigation seems to be getting closer and closer to Trump himself.
“The question is sort of what is going on, when are we finally going to get to whether or not Donald Trump himself has committed a crime?”
Watch the video here.
See also:
- Whoopi Goldberg, who named herself after her farts, says Trump voters are uninformed and lazy
- Lena Dunham and Whoopi Goldberg threaten to leave the USA if Trump is elected
- Whoopi Goldberg, the woman who named herself after farting, says Christians are just as dangerous as Muslims
- Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar call Carly Fiorina ugly
DCG
The left has too much confidence in riots. If that was going to work, they would already have done it. Mueller is not the kind of person that the masses of people view as a victim. SJWs are no where near the groundswell they claim to be.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Left is just a vocal minority, more and more hard working, God fearing Americans are waking up every day to this coup d’etat. Mainstream America still doesn’t want to accept the fact that this type of thing can happen in America in 2018….it is. They waited, as usual, for a glitch in our system, then made their move after 10’s of thousands were strategically placed in Government and Academia. It’s on folks, like never before on our Homeland.
𝓝𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓪𝓵𝓵𝓸𝔀 𝔂𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 𝓽𝓸 𝓫𝓮 𝓓𝓲𝓼𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓮𝓭
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
For Whoopi to take delight in America descending into riots, in which lives and property may be lost, means she’s a psychopath. I am not joking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s a racist too, you can read her face, her mannerism, and her actions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know what I’d say about Whoopi!
LikeLike
Whatever happened to Whoopi’s promise to leave the United States? That is something I would love to see.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whoopi is a high school dropout. She will always be the poster child for all the Nate Higgers out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just drain the swamp and get rid of all the commies and libtards once and for all, whoever they are, demonrats, RINOS, republicans making deals with the left behind closed doors, just get rid of them all!
LikeLiked by 1 person