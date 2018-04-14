With joy you will draw water from the wells of salvation.

The Bible builds word pictures that can lodge in the heart of the reader. This verse, Isaiah 12:3, is one of those word pictures. Even as I read it this morning I feel refreshed by its hope.

Other famous word pictures include “He satisfies your desires with good things so that your youth is renewed like the eagles.” The effect on the mind is of the ease of flight, the mastery of the sky, the liberty of health.

If we keep the soil of our hearts well tilled, free from weeds like lust, greed, cares and worries, these word pictures can produce a harvest of peace and confidence in our lives that can spill over and help us and those around us.

