Bart Hubbuch, who wants every gun owner hanged, calls us ‘morons’

Posted on April 14, 2018 by | 9 Comments

Remember my post of two days ago, “Former NY Post sports writer Bart Hubbuch calls for every gun owner to be hanged“?

Bart Hubbuch

Well, Hubbuch discovered the post, and wrote this very intelligent comment on Twitter @BartHubbuch, calling FOTM readers morons:

Bart Hubbuch tweet

Resorting to insults is the mark of someone without a valid argument. To quote Socrates:

“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.”

Here is my response to Hubbuch:

my tweet to Bart Hubbuch

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in Constitution, gun control, Gun Control/2nd Amendment, Liberals/Democrats/Left, social media, Uncategorized, United States and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

9 responses to “Bart Hubbuch, who wants every gun owner hanged, calls us ‘morons’

  1. WarOfTruth | April 14, 2018 at 12:21 pm | Reply

    You know you’re doing well when the opposition directly insults you

    Liked by 2 people

  2. John Kernkamp | April 14, 2018 at 12:27 pm | Reply

    All it will take is for Bart to have his daughter molested – then he’ll change his mind.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. DCG | April 14, 2018 at 12:27 pm | Reply

    He’s now claiming his tweet was “satire.”

    Typical backtrack, faux, CYA response.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Comrade Obama | April 14, 2018 at 12:32 pm | Reply

    Someone ought to just publish his address and phone number. Let’s see how opposed he is to guns then.

    Like

  5. Auntie Lulu | April 14, 2018 at 12:43 pm | Reply

    I still maintain, when looking at his photograph, he looks like a “simpleton.”

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s