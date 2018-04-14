Bart Hubbuch, who wants every gun owner hanged, calls us ‘morons’

Remember my post of two days ago, “Former NY Post sports writer Bart Hubbuch calls for every gun owner to be hanged“?
Well, Hubbuch discovered the post, and wrote this very intelligent comment on Twitter @BartHubbuch, calling FOTM readers morons:
Resorting to insults is the mark of someone without a valid argument. To quote Socrates:
“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.”
Here is my response to Hubbuch:
~Eowyn
You know you’re doing well when the opposition directly insults you
WarOfTruth . . . . Amen to that!
All it will take is for Bart to have his daughter molested – then he’ll change his mind.
He’s now claiming his tweet was “satire.”
Typical backtrack, faux, CYA response.
But he doesn’t call Ted Nugent’s comment “satire”.
Dr Eowyn . . . . Excellent point! The only conclusion we can come to is that the “rules of the game” change when it involves a libtards. The rules will always change depending on who the left wishes to defend.
DCG . . . . Amen to that! We see the same response each and every time one of these critters get caught. Oh! It was just “satire.” It begins to be rather boring.
Someone ought to just publish his address and phone number. Let’s see how opposed he is to guns then.
I still maintain, when looking at his photograph, he looks like a “simpleton.”
