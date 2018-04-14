Bart Hubbuch, who wants every gun owner hanged, calls us ‘morons’

Remember my post of two days ago, “Former NY Post sports writer Bart Hubbuch calls for every gun owner to be hanged“?

Well, Hubbuch discovered the post, and wrote this very intelligent comment on Twitter @BartHubbuch, calling FOTM readers morons:

Resorting to insults is the mark of someone without a valid argument. To quote Socrates:

“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.”

Here is my response to Hubbuch:

~Eowyn