Animal Funnies! – as Trump attacks Syria

It’s déja vu all over again.

Trump has succumbed to the neo-con warmongers and their puppeteer, Israel. Last night, he announced “a combined operation” by the U.S., France and Britain against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, ostensibly because of Assad’s chemical attack last week on the Syrian city of Douma, in which at least 40 people were killed and hundreds were sickened.

I don't believe that for a minute, given past false reports of chemical attacks.

In so doing, Trump risks nothing less than losing his base. He certainly has lost my support.

Our only hope now is that Russian President Putin maintains his cool and rationality, refrains from retaliating and igniting WW3.

~Eowyn