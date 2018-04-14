Animal Funnies! – as Trump attacks Syria

Posted on April 14, 2018 by | 4 Comments

It’s déja vu all over again.

Trump has succumbed to the neo-con warmongers and their puppeteer, Israel. Last night, he announced “a combined operation” by the U.S., France and Britain against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, ostensibly because of Assad’s chemical attack last week on the Syrian city of Douma, in which at least 40 people were killed and hundreds were sickened.

I don’t believe that for a minute, given past false reports of chemical attacks. See:

In so doing, Trump risks nothing less than losing his base. He certainly has lost my support.

Our only hope now is that Russian President Putin maintains his cool and rationality, refrains from retaliating and igniting WW3.

Here are some “creatures without sin” as a de-stressor.

~Eowyn

4 responses to “Animal Funnies! – as Trump attacks Syria

  1. filia.aurea | April 14, 2018 at 7:05 am | Reply

    Gee whizz Dr. E., thank you, I needed this!

  2. Disgusted | April 14, 2018 at 7:11 am | Reply

    I’m not particularly worried, as this was blowing up a hezbollah HQ plus a couple of chem plants away from population centers. Russia was advised ahead of time that missiles would be flying overhead, so it wasn’t so much a “let’s get it on” sort of thing, rather a “we are going to do a perfunctory show of force” in response to the probably staged chem attack to calm the world.

    Not crazy about it, but sometimes these games have to be played.

    Assad’s military was not targeted, which is a big sign that he will stay (good, we don’t need another power vacuum like Libya)

    They deep state demanded their war, and they got a fireworks show instead.

  3. cris | April 14, 2018 at 7:46 am | Reply

    He didn’t lose me. I elected him because he knows better than I do. He has intelligence that I don’t have. He has experienced Generals advising him. It was a 15 minute precise 4AM strike. it’s over. Syria is a hot-bed of terrorist organizations and these strikes were aimed to destroy them.
    But go ahead, bad mouth the President, sit on your hands in November and help elect more democrats. Good job.
    I feel bad that Trump’s supporters are such wimpy fair-weather friends. The second he does something you don’t agree with, you jump ship. It’s pathetic. Can you imagine what he could do if he had the same faithful support that the Obama supporters gave Obama? Wow, I can only imagine.

