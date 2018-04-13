Vermont “republican” governor signs restrictive gun control law bills, including background check on private sales

A democrat state senator has voiced his concern against the new gun control laws signed by the republican governor. Imagine that…
From MSN: Vermont on Wednesday raised the age to buy firearms, banned high-capacity magazines and made it easier to take guns from people who pose a threat — the first significant gun ownership restrictions in state history, signed into law by the Republican governor.
It’s a remarkable turnaround for the largely rural state that traditionally has refused to impose restrictions on gun ownership.
Standing on the Statehouse steps, Gov. Phil Scott signed the three bills into law before a crowd of gun rights activists and supporters of gun control. “This is not the time to do what’s easy, it’s time to do what’s right,” the governor said.
Scott, a gun owner, had urged the Legislature to pass gun restrictions in the aftermath of what police called a narrowly averted school shooting in Fair Haven by a teenager. He said the incident proved to him that Vermont isn’t immune from the school violence that has plagued other parts of the country.
An arrest in the February Fair Haven case came the day after a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.
Vermont’s new gun laws are mild by some standards. But they are part of a trend of states passing gun restrictions, prompted in part by the Florida mass shooting, said Robert Spitzer, a political science professor at the State University of New York at Cortland who has written books on gun policy.
“There has been movement in a number of states,” Spitzer said. But Vermont is significant “because Vermont is traditionally such a strong gun-rights state and has not moved in this direction in ages, if ever,” he said.
While gun control advocates have praised Vermont’s new laws, the state’s traditionally powerful gun rights advocates and members of the outdoor community feel betrayed by Scott, whom many supported during his 2016 election campaign. During debate on the legislation, many firearms owners milled around the Statehouse halls wearing hunter orange vests or hats.
“The tyranny of democracy has overwhelmed the protections of my constitutional, individual rights,” said Bill Moore, a firearms policy analyst for the Vermont Traditions Coalition who fought against the gun restrictions.
Gun rights advocates in the state generally support taking guns away from people deemed dangerous or prone to domestic violence, both covered by the new legislation. But they fiercely oppose provisions in the laws that raise the age to buy firearms from 18 to 21, restrict the size of gun magazines and require background checks for most private gun sales.
On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of Vermont lawmakers urged Scott to veto the bill that contains the provisions they find onerous.
Democratic State Sen. John Rodgers, who represents a rural area of the state known as the Northeast Kingdom and spoke fiercely against some of the gun restrictions, is considering a run for governor.
“It will affect law-abiding citizens while doing nothing to stop evil people and criminals from doing harm to others,” Rodgers said of the legislation.
But supporters of the restrictions say the time has come in Vermont.
“I think it sends a signal that the cultural shift … is huge in Vermont, and I don’t think there is anything in these bills that are going to take guns away from any law-abiding person,” said Clai Lasher-Sommers, executive director of the Gun Sense Vermont, which was formed in the aftermath of the 2012 elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 26 first-graders and educators dead.
DCG
Well here we go again. Funny thing I’ve seen people do demonstrations on high capacity magazines. A instructor showed that it means nothing he took a bag with 8 pistols that were revolvers yes I said revolvers you know old tech. And he set up some targets he then pulled and shot every gun back to back took him so many mins to do it . Then he picked up an AR-15 with the same amount of bullets and did the same thing and guess what took about the same amount of time. So many myths about guns and the media has dumped down the masses about firearms that most of them have no idea what a weapon can do.
I only hope someone or organization goes after them in court and challenges this stupid law. “SHALL NOT INFRINGE” I am guessing most people on the left can’t read or are just that stupid.
Brian . . . Wow! That is vey interesting to compare the time of shooting between revolvers and an AR-15. We have so many dillweed people, who are willing to throw away the Constitution in order that they can “FEEL SAFE,” now I did not indicate “BE SAFE,” I said “FEEL SAFE.” This is just a whole fiasco involving smoke and mirrors. Here we have a stupid Republican Governor who caved to public opinion.
No matter how many laws are passed, the criminal element, the unstable, the crazies, all the rejects, will find a way to have firearms because the unscrupulous element out there will be the providers. It’s a never ending problem.
Alma . . . . There is no doubt that what you are saying is the absolute truth, the “unscrupulous element” in our society will go ahead and do whatever they want to do. The farther down to road to disarmament we go, the lesser the people who are honest and good of heart will be. They will be left with no means to protect themselves or their families.
Clai Lasher-Sommers was apparently shot in the back decades ago by an abusive stepfather, and in this snowflake world of ours that makes her an expert on guns and a leader in legislating their acquisition and use. By the same snowflake logic it follows that if there’s a plane crash in Vermont, new rules for airline safety will be adopted by following the advice of passengers who were strapped into their seats and peeing in their pants when it happened.
Vermont and its locals are wonderful, but the leftist carpetbaggers from NY have been trying to turn it into Massachusetts since the 60s, and it looks like the tipping point was just passed. For non-New Englanders, you may not know that Vermont was invaded by New York leftist “heads,” starting back in the 60s, so they could grow and smoke “weed” without getting harassed, much like what happened in Colorado, and—oy vey—it’s never been the same. Bernie Sanders comes to mind.
Vermont is a real farming state with real farmers who can make a living and feed others in that climate. But that woman Clai now runs a woman-only “farm” that’s “sustainable,” etc, meaning that if it’s practices were actually put into practice, people would starve within months. I’ll bet the situation up there’s the same as pretty much everywhere else, and we get RINOs because Dem sleepers like that governor go to our party meetings while we don’t even know where those meetings are held.
