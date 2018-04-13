Kneeler Kaepernick still out of a job; Seattle Seahawks cancel meeting with him

More time for him to focus on his social justice warrior career.
Apparently kneeler and cop hater Kaepernick was suppose to train with the Seattle Seahawks this week. But the Seahawks have pulled the plug on that due to Kaepernick’s social justice stunts.
USA Today reports that the NFL team postponed the meeting after Kaepernick would not say if he would stop kneeling during the national anthem. From their report:
“The Seahawks have not decided when or whether to reschedule the meeting with Kaepernick, according to Schefter.
Kaepernick, 30, has remained a free agent since last offseason. He first began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 as a form of protest against police brutality and racial inequality.
Last October, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, alleging that he had been denied employment as a result of his stance.”
Well Kap, your “stance” HAS ruined the NFL. No wonder no one wants the PR nightmare that you will bring to any team.
DCG
Colin better use some of that money in his bank account to invest in a business franchise cause his NFL career is over….
Maybe he can play for North Korea.
If he never plays another pro game how will that effect anything? He already has his legions of blind, unthinking followers (most who will never see his yearly salary in their entire lifetime). What has he actually accomplished? Nothing changed despite his kneeling (other than his own unemployment) and since the sideshow is over where is he being discussed or thought about? No where that makes a tinkers damn. The guy failed all around and miserably at that. Ego does not equal intellect.
Its his right to disrespect our flag and military and its our right to ignore him and let his lime light fade away into the dust bin of history as not to be heard from again. Let the chips fall were they may he did it to him self like most of the snowflakes do with their stupid progressive ideas that are going to change the world.
An NFL team should be able to get him at a good price seeing how he has sported a Castro tee shirt and evidently supports socialism and communism. They could just offer him the avg or median income of the country and he should be happy with being paid what the avg fan in the stands and watching on TV. After all, that is from whence the money comes.
Damn, I thought this half breed reject was living in an air conditioned hut in Africa, I was wrong! I said before the only ball he is gonna run across any field is the horse shit he picks up at the stables as a hired hand in the circus! Isn’t that funny, hahahaha, oh my ribs are hurting! Hahaha.
