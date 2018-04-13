Kneeler Kaepernick still out of a job; Seattle Seahawks cancel meeting with him

More time for him to focus on his social justice warrior career.

Apparently kneeler and cop hater Kaepernick was suppose to train with the Seattle Seahawks this week. But the Seahawks have pulled the plug on that due to Kaepernick’s social justice stunts.

USA Today reports that the NFL team postponed the meeting after Kaepernick would not say if he would stop kneeling during the national anthem. From their report:

“The Seahawks have not decided when or whether to reschedule the meeting with Kaepernick, according to Schefter.

Kaepernick, 30, has remained a free agent since last offseason. He first began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 as a form of protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

Last October, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, alleging that he had been denied employment as a result of his stance.”

Well Kap, your “stance” HAS ruined the NFL. No wonder no one wants the PR nightmare that you will bring to any team.

DCG