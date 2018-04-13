Join a class-action law suit for truth of Parkland school shooting!

Wolfgang Halbig and Professor James Fetzer have teamed together to organize a class-action law suit for the truth on the February 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Here’s the description on the lawsuit’s website, Truth Be Told:

The immediate goal for TruthBeTold is to provide information to participate in various ways for a class action lawsuit regarding the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas (MSD) school shooting. If you have questions regarding the official narrative – WE NEED YOU. Before evidence is destroyed, before witnesses capitulate, before the 2nd Amendment is infringed, we need to act under an organized authority and quickly. There are many ways to help and one can participate in as many categories as they would like. You do not have to donate to be part of this class action, although any donation is appreciated. Donate – help sponsor and pay for this lawsuit. $5, $10, $100 or any level of support is welcome. Donations can be anonymous. Participate in Class-Action – Add your name if you would like to be part of this class-action. The more names we have, the more weight we have in court. Our goal is to have at least 500 plaintiffs as signatories. Help with Investigation – Any person who has information about this case and would like to analyze data, please sign up. Organization – We are planning a long-term organization. We will need people who want to participate in the organizational structure.

This is Truth Be Told’s statement on the class-action lawsuit’s goals:

Think it is illegal for the Government to lie to you? Think again – The Smith-Mundt “Modernization” Act allows the U.S. Government to use propaganda to be disseminated to Americans to change their opinion. The original act prevented propaganda being distributed to the American public to influence them. So, the question remains what is propaganda – false information, deception, staged events, etc.? What happened to the government telling the truth to Americans? When “Weapons of Mass Destruction” were announced as a pretext to go to war with Iraq and then revealed that there were none – was that propaganda to wage war? We all know the power of the pen and so does the Government. That is why they are launching a $40,000,000 million-dollar propaganda offensive. Why is it becoming more difficult to question any event or criticize policies? Don’t people in a free society have a right to the truth to formulate their own opinions? One of TruthBeTold underlying goals is to champion this belief. On a long-term basis, we need an organized, unrentless, enduring organization that will NEVER be controlled by the opposition. We would like to cooperate with other groups in forming an alliance to promote a free society. Other organizations have influence and have provided an avenue to have their voices heard. We would like to establish the same avenue to shape our future. Other goals under TruthBeTold include: We have seen the on-slaught of freedom of speech over the internet. Why? Because we allowed it. We know Google, Facebook, Wikipedia, etc. do not have our best interest at heart, yet we use them. Why have we not had our own search engine and video site that could be an umbrella for all people trying to report the news. We realize that people have developed alternatives, yet without a cohesive group and mass marketing, we cannot compete. A long-term goal is to provide a platform to include archives, a search engine, videos, hosting. etc. We know that the Government is spending millions to combat any narrative they do not want Americans to hear, especially online. We need a centralized on-line location that will not be corrupted. We need to establish our own journalists and investigative reporters. Can you imagine if the media did its job and reported the news accurately? The regulated narrative of FAKE news is debilitating to a free society. Let’s change this! We need to be politically active and help cooperate with other like-minded organizations. There are so many organizations doing great things, but are scattered. We need to pool our resources and ban together on important issues.

For more on the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, go here.

To sign up for the class-action law suit, go here.

H/t Tony Mead

