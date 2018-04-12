This is feminism: Singer wears vagina pants and shows off fake pubic hair in video that “celebrates self love and sexuality”

I’ve never heard of this rapper/singer Janelle Monáe (pictured center in above photo), a 32-year-old American who has said she “only dates androids” which represent the new “Other.”

From Daily Mail: Janelle Monáe causes quite the stir with her new music video – not with the song itself, but rather the clip’s incredibly provocative content, that includes the singer dancing around in a pair of flamboyant vagina pants and flaunting fake pubic hair.

Indeed, the 32-year-old seems to have taken a great deal of inspiration from the female form when it came to creating the video for PYNK, placing vaginal imagery and innuendo front and center.

‘PYNK is a brash celebration of creation, self love, sexuality, and pussy power!’ Monáe explains on YouTube. ‘PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere… PYNK is where the future is born….’

Apparently, this translates to the singer and her backup dancers donning vagina-inspired outfits for a portion of the video, and invoking images associated with female genitalia courtesy of a raw oyster, a pink ring donut and a pink grapefruit sliced in half.

And the provocative feminine imagery certainly doesn’t end there. In another scene, Monáe can be seen dancing in a bedroom wearing a pair of panties featuring the words ‘Sex Cells’ embroidered on the front.

The camera also pans in on another woman wearing similar panties that feature the words, ‘I grab back’.

Fans of her music have likened the video the work of American modernist artist Georgia O’Keefe, who rose to critical acclaim for her flower paintings that were likened to vaginas.

And even actress Elizabeth Banks took to Twitter to put forward her theory that the song was clearly about female genitalia. ‘Whoa, vagina pants,’ she tweeted to her 2.35 million followers.

Directed by Emma Westenberg, the video also features Thor: Ragnarok actress Tessa Thompson, who appeared in Monáe’s sexually charged Make Me Feel video in February. In PYNK, Thompson can be seen emerging from Monáe’s thighs which are clad in the vagina pants.

And in Make Me Feel, Thompson plays Monáe’s female love interest as the singer flits between flirting with a man and a woman.

For months, there’s been growing speculation about whether Monáe and Hollywood star Tessa Thompson are in a romantic relationship.

However neither woman has issued an official statement to confirm or deny the gossip buzzing around the status of their relationship, and in 2013 when Monáe was asked is she was ‘into girls’ on the radio show Sway in the Morning, she refused to define her sexuality.

‘There’s nothing wrong with being bisexual. There’s nothing wrong with being a lesbian or gay. I am an advocate. I have friends who are in same-sex relationships. I think that love has no sexual orientation,’ she said.

Read the rest of the story and see the video here.

See also:

DCG