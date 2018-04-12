How we know the Hillary Clinton sex tape is obviously fake

Ben Collins reports for NBC News that a pornographic video that falsely claimed to show Hillary Clinton engaged in a sex act has been traced back to an account that Reddit acknowledged on April 10 is linked to Russia’s Internet Research Agency.
An animated gif of the fake porn video was uploaded to Reddit’s largest pro-Trump community, r/The_Donald. The same sex tape was posted five times to PornHub under the name “Leaked Hillary Clinton’s Hotel Sex Tape with Black Guy,” and also the porn site SpankBang. The video had been viewed more than 250,000 times on Pornhub.
Last October, a former employee of the Internet Research Agency, Alan Baskaev, told Russia’s TV Rain that the troll farm had created the fake Hillary Clinton porn video.
The graphic video shows a blonde woman and a black man having sex in what appears to be a hotel room.
Former FBI agent Clint Watts, who testified before Congress in 2017 about Russian disinformation tacticts, told NBC News that a pivotal part of Russia’s propaganda strategy is to “place videos like this on 4chan or Reddit and hope it takes off in other places on its own. Reddit and other anonymous platforms, we’ve always believed, were perfect hosting platforms for forgeries.”
Without being told by NBC or Reddit, any one with any sense would know that the sex tape is a fake. Below are three reasons and three screenshots I took from the video.
You are forewarned!
Reason #3 why the sex tape is fake
That’s not Hillary’s face (0:09 mark):
Reason #2 why the sex tape is fake
That’s not Hillary’s butt: hers is much bigger, as are her thighs. Hillary Clinton is 70 years old. The butt and legs of the blonde in the video are those of a young woman.
And what’s the number one reason the sex tape is fake?
Reason #1 why the sex tape is fake
The woman in the video was wearing a skirt-suit that looks cheap. Hillary wears only designer pantsuits that each costs thousands of dollars.
This is why you’ll never catch Hillary in a skirt:
~Eowyn
So…. why on God’s green acre would anyone wish to see HRC in the act of…………. anything (except perhaps falling down some serious stairs?), especially sex where she may get nekid??? I know people have their perversions, but DAMN!
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
I have to admit, for the first time…I was scared to scroll down.
God does show his mercy! Gouging my eyes out before seeing it would be a blessing in disguise.
That is why I refuse to give the link to the video. It’s bad enough I had to watch it. 😦
Thank you Doc
the 8chan board has been going on about Q claiming there is in fact a tape of Hillary for about over a month or more. Not sure. One of my tests for the validity of Q, or of Trump regardless, is if such a video would be released at all.
And if it was real.
The indication, though, was that the act with Hillary involved “Pizza”.
This video is likely a Psy-op false flag in which a video of a woman is given, they have people claim it’s Hillarium, thus dealing substantial psychological and sexual harm to red-blooded conservatives everywhere who watch it, and then discredit future videos. Especially those that might involve something a little more… horrific, than a clearly adult black man.
Good point!
The remaining question is why Russia would concoct this obviously fake Hillary sex video, which the Left will now use to discredit the legit video if/when it’s released.
I also wonder how the real Hillary could have legs so thick. Or is that a photoshopped image? It looks real to me.
Hey, maybe we all got it wrong! She’s not half Draco. She’s Hutt!
