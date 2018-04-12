How we know the Hillary Clinton sex tape is obviously fake

Ben Collins reports for NBC News that a pornographic video that falsely claimed to show Hillary Clinton engaged in a sex act has been traced back to an account that Reddit acknowledged on April 10 is linked to Russia’s Internet Research Agency.

An animated gif of the fake porn video was uploaded to Reddit’s largest pro-Trump community, r/The_Donald. The same sex tape was posted five times to PornHub under the name “Leaked Hillary Clinton’s Hotel Sex Tape with Black Guy,” and also the porn site SpankBang. The video had been viewed more than 250,000 times on Pornhub.

Last October, a former employee of the Internet Research Agency, Alan Baskaev, told Russia’s TV Rain that the troll farm had created the fake Hillary Clinton porn video.

The graphic video shows a blonde woman and a black man having sex in what appears to be a hotel room.

Former FBI agent Clint Watts, who testified before Congress in 2017 about Russian disinformation tacticts, told NBC News that a pivotal part of Russia’s propaganda strategy is to “place videos like this on 4chan or Reddit and hope it takes off in other places on its own. Reddit and other anonymous platforms, we’ve always believed, were perfect hosting platforms for forgeries.”

Without being told by NBC or Reddit, any one with any sense would know that the sex tape is a fake. Below are three reasons and three screenshots I took from the video.

You are forewarned!

Reason #3 why the sex tape is fake

That’s not Hillary’s face (0:09 mark):

Reason #2 why the sex tape is fake

That’s not Hillary’s butt: hers is much bigger, as are her thighs. Hillary Clinton is 70 years old. The butt and legs of the blonde in the video are those of a young woman.

And what’s the number one reason the sex tape is fake?

Reason #1 why the sex tape is fake

The woman in the video was wearing a skirt-suit that looks cheap. Hillary wears only designer pantsuits that each costs thousands of dollars.

This is why you’ll never catch Hillary in a skirt:

~Eowyn